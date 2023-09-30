Penn State fans blame Franklin for bad start against Northwestern with promising season in the balance
Penn State is tied with Northwestern at halftime and fans are certainly not happy with their performance
As Northwestern hangs around with Penn State in the first half of the game, Nittany Lions fans are melting down.
Penn State comes off a win against an unbeaten Iowa team. With games against UMass and Northwestern, it was expected that the Lions would blow out these opponents by halftime.
Fans are very unhappy that they're not doing just that.
The offense for the Lions in this game has been terrible with the team not having much success. While Drew Allar has not been perfect, a lot of the team's issues have been on the offensive line.
At the end of the day barring a shock, the Lions will be able to win this game. If somehow Northwestern gets upset, then there will be certainly college football coverage on that and the narrative will completely change.
What do Penn State struggles mean for their chances to beat Ohio State and Michigan down the road?
This game clearly shows that the offense needs some work. The Lions will need to wake up on the offensive line before they face off against a really good Ohio State defense in two weeks. The excuses should be all on the offensive line as Allar isn't playing a perfect game.
The defense has been pretty good for Penn State in this game considering the amount of possessions that they have played so far. At some point, the defense for Penn State will most likely prove too much for Northwestern in this game. When they play the Buckeyes in two weeks, the defense will be the one that needs a bailout from the offense.
Ohio State will certainly be able to score against the Lions but the question will be if Penn State's offense can match. Currently, they are showing that they might not be able to answer responses from Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr., and others. Going forward, that is something that needs to change for the Lions.