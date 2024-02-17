Penn State mulling terrible name-change idea for Beaver Stadium
Penn State Trustee Anthony Lubrano wants to rename Beaver Stadium's field after Joe Paterno.
By John Buhler
We are more than a decade removed since the Jerry Sandusky scandal that nearly ended the Penn State program. Of all the scandals that have happened in college sports, this one may never be topped in terms of its overall egregiousness. The cover-up, as well as Joe Paterno claiming to be blissfully unaware of the horrors his former defensive coordinator was doing to children, tarnished his legacy.
While we should never forget what transpired in State College, there is no place for honoring anyone connected to the Sandusky scandal in any capacity. Penn State has moved on from this, but one Penn State trustee by the name of Anthony Lubrano actually wants to rename the field of play at Beaver Stadium after Paterno. Why do we want to honor the life of a many who enabled a pedophile?
We as a society should strive to move forward and learn from our mistakes, no matter how unforgivable some of them may be. I am not a gatekeeper or a holier than thou journalist. I am a college football fanatic, one who loves this sport more than most things in the world. For the families that were affected by Sandusky's disgusting acts, honoring Paterno in any way is beyond shameful.
The university does not want to do this, but all it takes is for one idiot to bring this up for discussion.
Wyatt Massey's entire thread on X is fascinating, as I cannot believe this topic. is even up for debate.
Penn State should not honor Joe Paterno by renaming Beaver Stadium
About a decade ago, it was impossible to separate Paterno from Penn State football. He was the brand, a brand that put the team before the player, one that chose to be faceless and nameless. Tradition-laden as all get out, but college football is an evolving sport. More importantly, the truth eventually comes to light. Those who cover up child molestation are just as guilty as the pedophile.
The fact even one Penn State trustee even wants to bring this up says to us that we are not as evolved as a society as we claim to be. What is says is the glory days of winning a bunch of games are way more important than being either blissfully ignorant or complicit in covering up such unfathomable atrocities. By honoring Paterno, your priorities are totally out of whack as a human.
Overall, we have to choose to move forward, and only forward. Surely, there are dozens of other great men and women Pennsylvania State University should recognize for their accomplishments over their former college football head coach. While we don't need to erase his name from the record books, we must learn from our history to prevent it from ever repeating itself.
If a third party like myself is disgusted by this field renaming notion, how do the victims' families feel?