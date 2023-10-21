Penn State vs. Ohio State time, TV channel, injury report, prediction, radio feed and more
Penn State visits Ohio State in Columbus in Week 8 for a Big Ten showdown that could determine a conference championship and College Football Playoff berth.
There are only a few games every college football season before the bowl games that it feels like every fan of any team in the country has eyes on. That will almost surely be the case on Saturday as the Penn State Nittany Lions go on the road to Columbus for a date with the Ohio State Buckeyes at the famed Horseshoe.
Ohio State gets this monstrous Big Ten matchup at home and Ryan Day's team comes into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the country. Sharing the same undefeated record, only without the shiny win over Notre Dame on their resumé, Penn State goes on the road for its toughest test to date, which will put young QB Drew Allar in the spotlight for such a big game. The Nittany Lions are still No. 7 in the rankings for this game.
Can Kyle McCord, amid much criticism in his first season as the starter, notch a second signature win? Can Allar notch his first? Or maybe the defense just ends up being the biggest factor for either team. And of course, is there an upset brewing?
What we do know, though, is that the winner of this game will emerge as Michigan's biggest challenger in the Big Ten East against Michigan, but also as a true dark horse -- or maybe even as a favorite -- to make it to the College Football Playoff.
Penn State vs. Ohio State is going to be can't-miss college football greatness. So we've got you covered with everything you need to know for the game, including the start time, channel, announcers, injury reports, radio feeds, and even a prediction for this massive contest.
What time does the Ohio State game vs. Penn State start?
The Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday will begin at Noon ET on Oct. 21. Kickoff will likely take place a few short minutes after the start of the broadcast and we'll be off and running with one of the biggest games of the 2023 season.
What channel is Ohio State-Penn State on today?
Fans can watch the Penn State-Ohio State game on Saturday on FOX. Big Noon Saturday and ESPN's College GameDay will also both have their pregame shows in the morning from Columbus, which should make for a raucous atmosphere that will only get even more so once all of these fans pour into The Shoe.
Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will once again be the announcing duo for the lead Big Noon broadcast on FOX and this game on Saturday.
Ohio State injury report, Week 8
Ohio State's injuries for Saturday's are one of the key talking points for the Buckeyes, specifcally on the offensive side of the ball. Here are all of the new injuries heading into this game against Penn State.
- Denzel Burke, CB - Out (unreported)
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Game-Time Decision (unreported)
- Emeka Egbuka, WR - Game-Time Decision (leg)
- Miyan Williams, RB - Playing vs. Penn State
- Chip Trayanum, RB - Playing vs. Penn State
- Joe Royer, TE - Questionable (unreported)
- Cameron Martinez, S - Questionable (unreported)
Williams and Trayanum are both good to go for the Week 8 game, and things might be trending positively for Henderson as well. The running back had initially been ruled out for the game, but was moved up to a game-time decision on Saturday morning, a status he and Egbuka share.
Penn State injury report, Week 8
Penn State does appear to be coming into this game a bit healthier than the Buckeyes, but the Nittany Lions do have a couple of recent injuries coming into this matchup.
- Jan Mahlert, WR - Questionable (unreported)
- Mason Stahl, WR - Questionable (unreported)
Given the issues that Penn State has had solidifying the receiving corps this season, missing some of the depth there is not what the Nittany Lions would want. However, they are fortunate in having fewer truly key players in doubt for Saturday than their opponents.
How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: TV coverage, announcers, live stream info
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
- Start Time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium - Columbus, OH
- TV Info: FOX
- Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
- Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV (7-day Free Trial)
With this game on FOX, fans will have the ability to stream this game on FOX Sports apps on all your devices. You must log in with a valid cable or satellite subscription, however, to access and watch the full game.
Fans can also stream the action on FuboTV. The streaming cable service also offers a 7-day free trial for new users that you could use to essentially watch the Penn State-Ohio State game for free.
Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, ATS pick, more
- Spread: Ohio State -4.5
- Moneyline: OSU -188, PSU +155
- Total: 45.5
- All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook
The general consensus appears to be that Ohio State is more proven at this point than Penn State due to the level of competition each team has faced. Having said that, I think we can clearly say that the defenses are the best units on the field. And in that battle, I still give the edge to the Nittany Lions.
While OSU having Marvin Harrison Jr. does scare me, Penn State should be able to pressure Kyle McCord consistently in this matchup, a situation in which he's struggled this season so far. And with an inconsistent run game and banged-up backfield, that plays even more into PSU's hands. As long as Drew Allar can continue limiting mistakes and perhaps make a bi, explosive play, I think Ohio State ends the drought ongoing since 2016 and gets the win in Columbus.
Ohio State radio feed vs. Penn State
The Ohio State Sports Network has a partnership with Learfield that allows fans to listen to live Buckeyes games on more than 60 stations. Fans across the country, however, can tune into these games and feeds via the selection available on TuneIn.
Penn State radio feed vs. Ohio State
You can listen to the Penn State radio broadcast via the CBS Sports radio affiliates in Harrisburg, which can be streamed online or through the app.