Penn State vs. West Virginia restart time: Rain delay updates from Morgantown
For the second straight year, the Penn State Nittany Lions and West Virginia Mountaineers are opening the college football season facing off with one another. Unlike last year, when James Franklin's team captured a decisive victory at home, though, this one was slated to take place in Morgantown with a WVU team that only improved throughout the end of last year.
It looked as if they might not have improved quite enough, however -- or at least enough to match the improvements of Penn State with their coordinator and position player upgrades from the offseason. The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 20-6 lead going into halftime with the defense absolutely harrassing Garrett Greene and Drew Allar finding his rhythm.
But then any and all momentum was halted with thunderstorms coming into the area in Morgantown, causing the game to enter a rain and weather delay. This is the first Saturday of the season, though, and fans are wanting to see this game continue to be played.
So when will it restart? Here's what we know and can project.
When will Penn State vs. West Virginia restart after rain, weather delay?
Update: West Virginia announced that the game should restart "tentatively" at 4:05 p.m. ET, the local time in Morgantown. However, that was indeed tentative because Brett McMurphy of The Action Network later gave an official restart time of 4:23 p.m. ET.
Original Post: We don't have an official restart time for Penn State vs. West Virginia and it could be a while. Though the game only went into a delay because of lightning in the area, that could continue for quite some time.
According to the Accuweather forecast for Mountaineer Field, there is at least a 49% chance of thunderstorms lasting until 7 p.m. ET or later. That means we could continue to see electricity in the weather for quite some time and this delay could drag on for quite a bit. We will keep you updated on any developments with the restart time and the delay.
After some sloppy play from both teams to start, Allar and the Penn State offense started turning it on in the new-look offense designed by new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. In the first half, Allar finished 8-of-13 for 199 yards with three touchdowns. Greene, meanwhile, threw for just 89 yards and fumbled twice -- though West Virginia recovered both.
We'll see how things transpire once the weather delay comes to a close.