Peru vs. Canada: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview

Here's everything you need to know to watch Peru against Canada in Copa América.

By Robert Wheeler

Argentina v Canada - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Argentina v Canada - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Alex Slitz/GettyImages
Canada lost their opening game of this year's Copa America 2-0 to Argentina. However, fixtures will start to become less daunting in Jesse Marsch's tenure. In Les Rouges' previous two friendlies with Marsch in charge, they lost 4-0 to the Netherlands but held France to a 0-0 draw.

Next up for Canada is a match with Peru who drew 0-0 with Chile in their first Copa America game of this tournament. The result is admirable considering the Chileans still have Alexis Sanchez in their attack. Peru's roster includes just seven players who are with European club sides.

This match against the Peruvians is a fantastic opportunity for Marsch to claim his first win as Canada's boss. Then they will face Chile which will be another tough game. However, Canada have the players to qualify for the knockout stages.

Alphonso Davies is Canada's best player - who can operate as a left-back as well as a left-winger. Davies needed to be disciplined against Argentina. However, in their upcoming games, Marsch would be wise to give Davies the freedom to get forward and contribute to Canada's offensive play.

Peru lineup predictions

  • Pedro Gallese
  • Miguel Araujo
  • Carlos Zambrano
  • Alexander Callens
  • Andy Polo
  • Sergio Pena
  • Wilder Cartagena
  • Piero Aldair Quispe Cordova
  • Marcos Lopez
  • Gianluca Lapadula
  • Edison Flores

Canada lineup predictions

  • Maxime Crepeau
  • Alistair Johnston
  • Moise Bombito
  • Derek Cornelius
  • Alphonso Davies
  • Tajon Buchanan
  • Ismael Kone
  • Stephen Eustaquio
  • Liam Millar
  • Jonathan David
  • Cyle Larin

How to watch Peru vs. Canada in Copa America

  • Date: Tuesday, Jun. 25
  • Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kansas City, United States
  • Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
  • TV info: FS1
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Fans can watch this Copa América match on FS1 on Tuesday from Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

