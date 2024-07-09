‘Pesky’ Red Sox breakout star was shockingly honest about All-Star nod
By Jacob Mountz
With the kind of season Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is having, it is no wonder he got the nod to participate in the All-Star game. But to him, it came as a surprise. When asked on ESPN about if he had ever imagined himself as an All-Star, Duran had this to say: “Truthfully, no. I just always thought I’d be the pesky guy everyone hates to play because of how hard I run everything out.”
Perhaps there was a bit of pun, seeing as how he isn’t exactly a stranger when it comes to using the Pesky Pole to his advantage. But, in any case, Duran is a very frustrating player to face as he uses the whole field to spray hits.
Jarren Duren is taking the next step for the Red Sox
After a breakout 2023, Duran is slashing .276/.338/.475 with 10 HRs through 373 ABs this season. But this isn’t the only reason for his all-star selection. In 24 attempts, Duran has stolen 21 bases. His combination of on-base percentage and speed make him a dual threat. Duran has hit a whopping 24 doubles and a jaw-dropping 10 triples in 2024 and we’re not even at the All-Star break. This means 44 out of his 103 hits have gone for extra bases. Duran has been a main reason behind Boston’s success.
The Red Sox came into the season with rather low expectations having finished the 2023 season in last place with a 78-84 record. Now, they are 49-40 and are currently holding onto third place in the AL East and the third spot in the wild-card race. All this comes as one of their key players, Triston Casas, has missed most of the year. When he returns and the Red Sox are at full strength, the AL East as well as the other wild card contenders will be on notice. The Red Sox will not be an easy team to beat in October.