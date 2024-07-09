‘Pesky’ Red Sox breakout star was shockingly honest about All-Star nod

🗣️ Jarren Duran on ESPN



• Question: “Did you ever imagine you’d be an MLB All-Star?”



• Answer: “Truthfully, no. I just always thought I’d be the pesky guy everyone hates to play because of how hard I run everything out.”



⭐️ That attitude is exactly why he’s an All-Star.… pic.twitter.com/tOy3csze8n