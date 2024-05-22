Pete Alonso and 3 other players the Mets could trade before the deadline
By James Nolan
It has been an awful first few months of the MLB season for the New York Mets, as they’ve now fallen to 21-27. Many fans still hope to see their team turn it around, but the players are making the new leadership regime consider cleaning house. The trade deadline will be here before we know it; And if the Mets continue to spiral out of contention, some players might be out of Queens by then.
New York owner Steven Cohen hired David Stearns over the offseason to build a perennial contender. In his first offseason, the new Mets POBO brought in a ton of veteran players on short-term deals. He also inherited a few tradable players.
Cohen isn’t afraid to move on from stars either, as we’ve seen them deal Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer just last season. While doing so, New York flipped the script on a struggling farm system with the prospects they got. If the Mets keep headed south in the standings this season, it would only make sense to see them continue to build up the farm system. Here are a few players on the current roster that would bring back the best returns:
4. Pete Alonso
One of the game's very best power hitters could become available at the trade deadline this season. As shocking as it seems, the Mets fan favorite might be in a different uniform for the second half of the season. Even though he’s struggled with New York recently, playoff-contending teams would do almost anything for a slugger like Pete Alonso.
The 29-year-old has played his entire career with the Mets and has cemented himself as one of the franchise greats. Trading him would be a blow for many fans, but it could be best for the team. It wouldn’t be the first time Cohen let a franchise favorite play in a different uniform. The majority of Mets fans believed Jacob deGrom would be in orange and blue for his entire career, but obviously, that didn’t occur.
Alonso would bring in a massive return if the Mets traded him at the 2024 deadline. Besides the shortened 2020 season, the Florida native hit more than 37 HRs every season he’s played. There is no doubt that he’s one of the very best power hitters in the sport.
A ton of teams would love to have him in a playoff race. Teams like the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, and Milwaukee Brewers make sense as destinations for Alonso. As long as those teams stay in the race, they could certainly use a bat like Alonso in the middle of their lineup.
As much as Alonso in another uniform seems odd, it’s becoming more and more realistic each week. A recent report from Joel Sherman suggested the three-time All-Star turned a contract down from the Mets.
New York can easily turn things around, and Alonso could finish the season in the Big Apple. With the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, it makes the path to success a tough one. If the Mets continue to spiral out of the race, then Alonso could very well end up on the trade block.
3. Reed Garrett
One of the surprises of the 2024 season is the 31-year-old reliever Reed Garrett. Not only is he one of the best relief pitchers in the game right now, but he also has multiple years of team control. The Mets took a gamble on him last season after acquiring him off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, but it panned out big time.
Through 25.0 innings of work this season, Garrett has posted an eye-popping 0.72 ERA. He’s also struck out 41 batters across that span, giving him the fourth-best K/9 among relievers in MLB right now. And the best part is he won’t be a free agent until 2030.
In his previous MLB stints, the journeyman hasn’t had much success. From 2019-2023, the right-hander posted a 7.11 ERA across 31 games. As great as he’s been this season, it’d be tough to bet this isn’t a fluke.
With the Mets looking to build up their farm system, trading Garrett this season could bring them back some intriguing prospects. Relievers are a hot commodity at every trade deadline, and the Mets might have one of the best options for some.
2. Luis Severino
When the playoffs come around, nothing is more important than pitching. That’s exactly why contending teams always look to add starters at the trade deadline, and the Mets have quite a few to offer. Luis Severino could be a great asset on a contending team if he keeps proving to be a reliable arm once again with the Mets.
The last few seasons haven’t been pretty for the former All-Star. Stearns brought the former New York Yankees ace in on a one-year deal this offseason, and it’s paying off so far. It’s almost as if he was signed to get dealt away at the deadline.
This season, the 30-year-old has posted a 3.48 ERA across nine starts. Durability has been a concern over the past few years for Severino, but this season he’s thrown at least five innings in all of his starts. Sevi let up more than three runs in just three of those starts.
If he continues to succeed in a down season for the Mets, he would be a perfect trade candidate for the team. Of course, New York still has time to turn things around. Severino would be a great piece for a contending team, especially since he’s on a one-year deal.
1. J.D. Martinez
Another one-year deal Stearns pulled off before the 2024 season was for veteran slugger J.D. Martinez. The 36-year-old is still one of the game's best hitters, as he’s posted .309 BA with a .806 OPS in his first 23 games this season. After recording three straight All-Star appearances, this should come as no surprise.
Many New York fans were eager for the veteran to produce in the middle of the lineup for them. The former World Series champion would be a great asset for a playoff-contending team and wouldn’t be any use on a losing team. If the season continues spiraling downward for the Mets, it would make total sense for Stearns to trade Martinez.
A slugger of his caliber could bring back a few good pieces that could set the Mets up for future success. Rumors are starting to heat up early, as a recent report suggested MLB GMs see Stearns making Martinez available at the trade deadline.
Come the deadline, if Martinez is still producing, many GMs will call the Mets. Climbing back into the race is still on the table for New York, but even if that happens, Stearns could still move the six-time All-Star. The Mets won’t be able to get prospects in return for Martinez by letting him play out his contract and walking away, so the best decision might just be to trade him at the deadline.