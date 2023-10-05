Pete Alonso calls on Mets whisperer to help with contract negotiation
Pete Alonso's new agent seems to bode well for his chances of staying in Queens with the New York Mets.
By Josh Wilson
Will he stay or will he go? To some degree, Pete Alonso's fate and remaining tenure with the New York Mets is not up to him. With Alonso not a completely free agent until 2025 (arbitration-eligible for 2024), the Mets have control over his future for now.
That doesn't mean he can't try to grab some control over his fate, though, and his recent hire might be an indicator of what he's thinking.
Perhaps signing the Mets whisperer gets him closer to re-signing in Queens?
Pete Alonso hires Scott Boras to represent him in upcoming contract negotiations
Jon Heyman reports that Alonso hired Scott Boras to be his new agent.
Speculatively, the Mets are thought to take one of two paths with Alonso. Logic suggests that with Alonso's free agency coming up and the Mets gearing toward a rebuild of undetermined length, they could trade him, acknowledging that his timeline is off-kilter with theirs, or they could re-sign him to an extension that keeps him in New York for when the team hopes to be competitive again. The latter option requires Alonso's participation, the former does not.
What does the Boras hire mean? One could spin it a few ways. On one hand, Boras hates contract extensions, typically taking his clients to free agency to expand the market and maximize their leverage, and therefore, earnings. But Heyman points out that Boras and the Mets have, an "excellent working relationship, with Boras and the Mets agreeing to three big free-agent deals in recent years: the three-year, $130 million Max Scherzer contract, the eight-year, $162 million Brandon Nimmo contract."
The Mets sure have scratched Boras's back. Maybe it's time for him to scratch back?
Boras has convinced the Mets to sign players for ridiculous amounts of money in the past. Maybe he can get a massive extension across the line before free agency with the team, too?
Or, if he's gearing up for free agency with Alonso, it makes the decision more difficult. You would rather trade Alonso and receive assets for him rather than watch him walk for nothing. But do the Mets want to roll the dice?
One thing is for sure: Alonso just set himself up for a lot of money. And once again, Boras scrapes his share off the top in commission fees.