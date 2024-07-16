It sure sounds like Pete Alonso is envisioning a long-term future with the Mets
He might only be in his sixth MLB season, but Pete Alonso has already established himself as one of the best New York Mets position players in the franchise's history. Alonso ranks fourth on the Mets' all-time home run list and seventh in RBI. If he signed a deal to remain with the Mets past the 2024 campaign, there's a good chance he'll be at the top of both of those lists, along with many others.
Not only is he dynamic on the field, but Alonso has become a fan-favorite in Flushing. He's a player that Mets fans for the past couple of years have been begging to get extended, knowing that Alonso's free agency year is after the 2024 campaign.
Despite the fan's wishes, an extension has not been signed. Alonso is months away from reaching free agency, and there is little hope of an extension being agreed to. In fact, he has been a constant in trade rumors since last season's trade deadline.
Even with all of the noise surrounding a potential exit, Alonso has been clear in his stance since the moment he put on a Mets uniform. He wants to be a Met. He did so yet again during the media availability ahead of Monday's Home Run Derby.
Pete Alonso does not want to be traded, envisions future with Mets
He loves New York, he loves the fans, he loves the Mets organization. What else do you need to hear to understand that Alonso really does want to be with the team long-term? Unfortunately, it takes two to tango, and an agreement has not been reached. At the end of the day, it's a business, and the Mets have to give Alonso an offer he deems acceptable.
Alonso, understandably, is going to ask for a long and lucrative deal. The 211 home runs he has hit since he debuted in 2019 leads the majors, same with his 549 RBI. The statistics prove that he has been arguably the most productive power hitter in the game since he entered the league, and he's done that despite playing half of his games at a pitcher-friendly ballpark, Citi Field, and surrounded by mostly underwhelming talent.
On the flip side, the Mets know Alonso's limitations as a player. He's a first baseman, a position that's relatively easy to find production at. He's a poor defender. He won't hit for a very high batting average, and his power numbers, while great, have never gotten back to where they were in 2019. At the end of the day, Alonso will be 30 years old by the time he suits up for the first time next season. Giving a 30-year-old first baseman who has shown a bit of offensive decline and is a poor defender might not be the best business move.
No matter what happens, Mets fans can know that Alonso wants to be a Met. He has enjoyed his time with the team and sounds incredibly open to signing a long-term deal to remain in Flushing. With the Mets in the postseason hunt, he does not want to get traded. If the team offers him the right deal, it certainly sounds like he'd love to remain with the only organization he has ever known.