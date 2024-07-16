Pete Alonso fails miserably in pursuit of third MLB Home Run Derby title
By Scott Rogust
As is the case every year, there is debate as to which players were truly deserving of a spot in the MLB All-Star Game, and who was snubbed. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been a mainstay in the Home Run Derby, having won two titles in his career. This year, Alonso is having a down year, which happens to be his last under his current contract. Despite this, MLB wanted Alonso in the Home Run Derby, where he would have the chance to tie Ken Griffey Jr. with most competitions won with three. But Alonso gave an ultimatum -- he'd participate if he made the All-Star Game.
So Alonso was named the Mets' lone All-Star Game participant, with shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Brandon Nimmo being the notable snubs. But with that, Alonso had the chance to prove the decision to invite him to the Derby was worth it.
Unfortunately for Alonso, he was the first player eliminated from the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby after hitting just 12 home runs in the first round.
Mets star Pete Alonso first player eliminated from 2024 MLB Home Run Derby
In the new Home Run Derby format, Alonso had three minutes and 40 pitches to hit as many home runs as possible to advance to the second round. Alonso's 12 hit, even after the bonus round wasn't enough.
Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies hit 21. Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals hit 20. Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit 19. Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers hit 18. All four of those players hit before Alonso. So, Alonso was eliminated immediately as his turn ended.
Unfortunately for Alonso, he wasn't on the same page as Dave Jauss, who was throwing pitches to the Mets star. Jauss did the same back in 2021 and 2022, where he perfectly threw pitches down the middle in both years, as evidenced by the graphic below, courtesy of MLB.com's Mike Petriello.
While Jauss helped Alonso win his second Home Run Derby back in 2021, there was no such luck this time around.
Alonso may have been the first one eliminated, but he's not letting it stop him from competing again in the future. But his 2024 showing will be one to forget.