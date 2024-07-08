Pete Alonso has chance to make history with Home Run Derby announcement
The 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place on July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Thus far, we have Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso announced as participants.
While Henderson has had the most impressive season at the plate so far this season, Alonso has to be a heavy favorite going into the event. Especially, since the competition won't include some of the top power hitters in the game of baseball.
Since the Derby began back in 1985, Major League Baseball has crowned 34 different winners of the event. Amongst those 34 sluggers only four have won the Derby more than once -- Ken Griffey Jr., Yoenis Cespedes, Prince Fielder and Alonso. While winning twice is impressive, Alonso looks to make some history come next weekend.
Pete Alonso is looking to make history and record a historic milestone
If Alonso is successful and wins this year's Home Run Derby, he will become the second player in history to win three, tying Griffey Jr. To be fair, Griffey did participate in eight Derbys, while this year will be Alonso's fifth.
While remaining a potential trade target for teams for the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline, Alonso has sustained his power at the plate this season. He is only averaging .243 at the plate but has hit 18 home runs this season, which is sixth in the National League.
In last year's Derby, Alonso was eliminated in the first round of the competition by Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez. After losing so early in last year's Derby, he will be out for revenge, especially with the possibility of joining such historic company in the back of his mind.
On paper he is having a slightly down year, especially since he is more than capable of hitting 40-plus home runs in any given season. It will be interesting to see how he performs with some pressure on the line, and a chance to make history.