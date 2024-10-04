Pete Alonso joins Cardinals legend in making ridiculous MLB Postseason history
The Milwaukee Brewers were just two outs away from eliminating the New York Mets from the National League Wild Card game Thursday evening until Pete Alonso drilled a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead. A watch party in Citi Field, filled with thousands of diehard Mets fans, erupted as Alonso’s big hit flashed on the jumbotron — fueling hope and keeping their postseason dreams alive.
Alonso’s clutch blast propelled the Mets to the National League Division Series (NLDS) for the first time since 2015 and entered the record books as a historic postseason moment. In fact, with a +0.65 Win Probability Added (WPA), Alonso's homer was the most impactful postseason non-walk-off hit since Albert Pujols’ iconic three-run homer against Astros’ reliever Brad Lidge in the 2005 NLCS.
As MLB explains, WPA quantifies the percentage change in a team’s chances of winning based on a single play. Alonso’s home run increased the Mets’ win probability by a remarkable 67 percent, putting him in elite company with one of the game’s all-time greats.
“This is something you practice in the backyard as a kid. I’m just happy to come through for the boys," Alonso shared in a post-game interview, reflecting on his big hit. "I’m excited to help keep this team alive, fight another day in the playoffs, and we’ll be ready to go.”
Up next, the Mets face off against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. The regular season series was a nail-biter, with the Phillies narrowly winning 7 of the 13 matchups. But if the Mets have proven anything, it’s that they’re ready to turn the tide and defy expectations in October.
With Alonso’s heroic swing and the resilience they’ve shown, the Mets have one of the most feel-good stories of the postseason. They now prepare to continue their playoff journey, reigniting the belief of their fans and reminding everyone why they’ve earned their place in the 2024 playoffs.