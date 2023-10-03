Furious Pete Alonso nearly charged up to Steve Cohen's office after Mets fired Buck Showalter
After receiving the distressing news of manager Buck Showalter's firing, Pete Alonso was on the brink of a furious charge toward Mets owner Steve Cohen's office.
Pete Alonso was furious after learning the news that Buck Showalter wouldn't be coaching the Mets in 2024, and apparently, Alonso had to get talked out of heading into Steve Cohen’s office to voice his disapproval of the situation, according to NY Post’s Mike Puma.
Buck Showalter was a favored manager for many of the Mets’ players, but at the end of the day, the boss in Steve Cohen thought they would have more potential with a different manager, and they’ve pretty much cleaned out after the 2023 season due to failure with the highest payroll in baseball.
Alonso told the SNY Mets, “He’s an unbelievable manager. I feel really happy that [my time with him] happened, as opposed to more upset that he’s gone.”
Fellow teammate Francisco Lindor said, “He let me be Francisco Lindor, and I appreciate that. He let my daughter run around and love on him, and I appreciate that.”
Showalter is one of the nicest men in baseball, which is where the problems arise. If anything, Showalter held the team back as he coaches them too softly instead of trying to grind them into a championship-caliber club.
The Mets in 2023 were a complete failure, and they felt it was best to blame Showalter. As the manager, Showalter has to take the blame, but some of that should be shifted towards the front office the past few seasons for signing some players they shouldn't have.
Mets: Pete Alonso is due a new contract, with or without Buck Showalter
Alonso is going into the final year of his contract. In 2023, he made $14.5 million, but in arbitration, he probably will demand around $20-25 million. Going into his final year, the Mets must either extend or trade him.
At age 28, soon turning 29, it’s expected Alonso could sign a long-term contract, which could be worth more than New York is willing to pay.