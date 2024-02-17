Pete Alonso puts himself on the hook for massive bill for all the right reasons
Pete Alonso is saving pets. How can you hate that?
By Josh Wilson
I can fully appreciate that, especially if the team you support is in the NL East, you probably don't want New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso to do very well next season. It's reasonable to take up some rivalries and root against players on the teams that you love to hate.
Alonso is making it extremely hard to hate the guy, though, with a recent initiative hinged on his success leading to more funds for animal shelters to keep pets alive and more importantly, homed.
Pete Alonso announces donations planned for every home run he hits to help animals
Again, you're going to have a hard time rooting against this dude in 2024.
The Mets first baseman recently announced that for every home run he hits in 2024, he's going to donate $1,000 to animal shelters through his foundation.
"We're going to be trying to tackle the issue of getting animal shelters out of kill shelters. So, we're going to be getting as many animals as possible, whether that's paying for transport, beds, toys, supplies, beds [sic], blankets, the whole bit. We're going to be donating money to certain rescues to be taking animals, especially dogs out of kill shelters."
"Hopefully there's lots of home runs to come this year," Alonso said, despite what that would do for his wallet.
A reporter asked him the seemingly obvious question, just to confirm...
"Every one of your home runs?"
"Yes," Alonso replied. "Yes, yes," he repeated, nodding, realizing how much of a bill he may have signed up for if he didn't clarify that important detail. "Thank you," he said to the man who saved him some money, to a chorus of laughter.
Alonso hit over 40 home runs last year, so hopefully, the initiative will lead to at least $40,000 or so for the shelters. Along the way, it'll generate awareness and donations from others as well. He instructed anyone interested to go to his foundation's website to learn more.
Tough to hate on it, even for Phillies, Braves, Marlins, and Nats fans.