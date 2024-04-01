Pete Alonso shouldn't be shamed for singing with country star during Mets winless start
Pete Alonso deserves no slander for enjoying his Saturday night with country star Zach Bryan.
Things could not have gotten off to much worse of a start in the 2024 season for the New York Mets as they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers at home. The Mets mustered up very little offensively, scoring just eight runs in the three games, and their starting pitching struggled as well.
To make matters worse, there were a couple of off-field "controversies" that took place after Saturday's loss. The first one saw both Mark Vientos and Luisangel Acuna, two minor leaguers in the Mets organization like a post praising Rhys Hoskins for the work he did against the Mets over the weekend. That, for obvious reasons, is no bueno.
The second controversy, if we even want to call it that, saw first baseman Pete Alonso partying with country star Zach Bryan after Saturday's loss. I ask anyone who finds a reason to complain about this to please, just stop.
Pete Alonso partying with Zach Bryan should be the least of concerns for the Mets
Alonso went to Bryan's concert at UBS Arena on Long Island and enjoyed a fun evening with Zach Bryan. What exactly is the story here? He lived his life after the Mets lost a game? What exactly is he supposed to do, stay up all night crying? Stay in the cages all night? C'mon.
Alonso, like every other working individual, wanted to enjoy himself and blow off some steam after a rough day at the office. His team lost. That stinks. Does that mean he can't go to a concert he presumably had tickets for months ago? Would anyone care if he went after a win?
It's not even like Alonso is the reason New York lost the game. Alonso had two hits in four at-bats including a home run in the bottom of the ninth to get the Mets back within a run. Their comeback attempt fell short, but is Alonso the reason why Luis Severino allowed six runs in five innings?
Anyone who assumed Alonso enjoying his Saturday night would impact his play on Sunday were sorely mistaken as well. Alonso did not hit a home run on Sunday, but he did record a pair of singles in his four at-bats. He had two of New York's seven hits and was the only hitter in the top four of the lineup to reach base. Again, what exactly is the problem here?
Minor leaguers liking an Instagram post that negatively highlights the Mets is a big deal. It shows that, for whatever reason, they might be frustrated with the organization.
Alonso enjoying his Saturday night after doing his job on the field during the day (and even coming through the day after as well) is such a non-story. That's just not how life works. I hope Pete had fun. That's all that really matters here.