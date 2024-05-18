PGA Championship future locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
Over time among golf fans, the PGA Championship has been described somewhat derogatorally as "the fourth major". And maybe that's true but over recent years, this tournament has not only delivered drama and great overall events, it's also produced elite champions as well, players truly at the top of their games and the sport passing the test and hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy.
It seems as if the PGA Championship has carved out its niche and it's extremely smart. It's also simple: Design a major championship that tests players complete games throughout the bag and the player who can show that completeness will be the champion. You'd be surprised how hard that is for some tournaments to understand, especially seeing the results we have at this one with that formula.
Perhaps the biggest key to make that happen, however, is choosing the right golf course. So as we watch the PGA Championship, that has fans wondering what the future locations for this major championship are. Let's start with the 2024 tournament before we look even further into the future at where this event will be played.
Where is the 2024 PGA Championship?
The 2024 PGA Championship is being played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY. The course, which was opened in 1986, is hosting this major championship for the fourth time. Mark Brooks won the first PGA Championship held here in 1996 and was followed by two hallowed names in golf as winners with Tiger Woods in 2000 and Rory McIlroy in 2014.
Valhalla has also hosted the Senior PGA Championship twice with wins by Hale Irwin (2004) and Tom Watson (2011). The United States also won the Ryder Cup over Europe at Valhalla in 2008 with a 16.5-11.5 victory.
PGA Championship future locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
Here's a look at the future venues for the PGA Championship starting in 2025:
Year of Tournament
Venue and Location
2025 PGA Championship
Quail Hollow Club - Charlotte, NC
2026 PGA Championship
Aronimink Golf Club - Newton Square, PA
2027 PGA Championship
PGA Frisco - Frisco, TX
2028 PGA Championship
Olympic Club - San Francisco, CA
2029 PGA Championship
Baltusrol Golf Club - Springfield, NJ
2030 PGA Championship
Congressional Country Club - Bethesda, MD
2031 PGA Championship
Kiawah Island Golf Resort - Kiawah Island, SC
2032 PGA Championship
TBA
2033 PGA Championship
TBA
2034 PGA Championship
PGA Frisco - Frisco, TX
There's quite a bit to unpack with the future locations of this major championship. First off, we're getting two venues -- PGA Frisco and Olympic Club -- which have never hosted the PGA Championship before. Meanwhile, Frisco actually has two announced dates that the course will host this tournament in 2027 and 2034.
Beyond that, we'll be going to Aronimink and Congressional for the PGA Championship in 2026 and 2030, respectively, for the first time in a long while. Aronimink last hosted this event in 1962 while Congressional last did so in 1976, which will be fascinating to see.
Quail Hollow (2017), Baltusrol (2005 and 2016) and Kiawah (2012 and 2021) have all hosted the event previously and will be much anticipated returns.
Which venues have hosted the most PGA Championships?
Southern Hills, which last hosted the PGA Championship in 2022 with Justin Thomas' playoff victory, holds the distinction as the course that has hosted this major championship the most times, doing so five times. There are then two courses, Oak Hill and Valhalla -- incidentally, the 2023 and 2024 hosts -- that have each held the PGA Championship four times. Oakmont, Atlanta Athletic Club, Oakland Hills, Firestone and Whistling Straits have all hosted the tournament three times throughout its history.
Meanwhile, the state of New York has hosted the PGA Championship the most times by far, having held the tournament in its borders on 14 different occasions. Ohio (11) is the only other state to have hosted the PGA Championship double-digit times.