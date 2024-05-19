Fansided

PGA Championship playoff format 2024: Tiebreaker rules for Valhalla

What happens in a PGA Championship playoff if players are tied after 72 holes?

By Cody Williams

2024 PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship / Andrew Redington/GettyImages
It's been a wild 2024 PGA Championship thus far at Valhalla Golf Club. Entering Sunday's final round, it's Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa tied at the top of the leaderboard at -15. But Sahith Theegala is just one stroke behind at -14 with three other heavy hitters in Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are only two strokes behind the leaders.

Everything was shaping up for an incredible finish at Valhalla for the PGA Championship. But with the tight leaderboard and the scoring conditions out there on the golf course this week, it felt like we were definitely trending toward a playoff at this tournament.

But what would happen in a PGA Championship playoff? Let's take a look at the format and the history of playoffs at this championship (and maybe even at Valhalla too!).

PGA Championship playoff format

The playoff format for the PGA Championship is a three-hole aggregate if multiple players are tied atop the leaderboard after 72 holes.

In a three-hole PGA Championship playoff for 2024 at Valhalla, the players will players tied will play No. 13, 17 and 18 with the best aggregate score winning from there. If there are still ties in the playoff after those initial three holes are played, the players will play No. 18 again in a sudden-death format. For as long as it takes until the tie is broken, the players would then play No. 13, 17 and 18 again in order until a winner is determined.

Here is a look at the pars and yardages of the three playoff holes for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Hole Number

Par

Yardage

No. 13

4

354 Yards

No. 17

4

472 Yards

No. 18

5

570 Yards

Last PGA Championship playoff: Every finish decided in a playoff

The last time we saw a playoff at the PGA Championship was in 2022 at Southern Hills. Justin Thomas emerged victorious in that playoff over Will Zalatoris, which transpired after Mito Pereira combusted on the 72nd hole of the tournament to fall out of the lead. Now, here's a look at every PGA Championship playoff since the tournament switched to stroke play from match play in 1958:

Year

Playoff Winner

Runner-Up(s)

2022 PGA Championship

Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris

2011 PGA Championship

Keegan Bradley

Jason Dufner

2010 PGA Championship

Martin Kaymer

Bubba Watson

2004 PGA Championship

Vijay Singh

Chris DiMarco, Justin Leonard

2000 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods

Bob May

1996 PGA Championship

Mark Brooks

Kenny Perry

1995 PGA Championship

Steve Elkington

Colin Montgomerie

1993 PGA Championship

Paul Azinger

Greg Norman

1987 PGA Championship

Larry Nelson

Lanny Wadkins

1979 PGA Championship

David Graham

Ben Crenshaw

1978 PGA Championship

John Mahaffey

Jerry Pate, Tom Watson

1977 PGA Championship

Lanny Wadkins

Gene Littler

1967 PGA Championship

Don January

Don Massengale

1961 PGA Championship

Jerry Barber

Don January

An interesting note for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. In two of the three previous times that this tournament was played at this course, the finish was in a playoff (1996 and 2000).

