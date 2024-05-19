PGA Championship playoff format 2024: Tiebreaker rules for Valhalla
It's been a wild 2024 PGA Championship thus far at Valhalla Golf Club. Entering Sunday's final round, it's Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa tied at the top of the leaderboard at -15. But Sahith Theegala is just one stroke behind at -14 with three other heavy hitters in Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are only two strokes behind the leaders.
Everything was shaping up for an incredible finish at Valhalla for the PGA Championship. But with the tight leaderboard and the scoring conditions out there on the golf course this week, it felt like we were definitely trending toward a playoff at this tournament.
But what would happen in a PGA Championship playoff? Let's take a look at the format and the history of playoffs at this championship (and maybe even at Valhalla too!).
PGA Championship playoff format
The playoff format for the PGA Championship is a three-hole aggregate if multiple players are tied atop the leaderboard after 72 holes.
In a three-hole PGA Championship playoff for 2024 at Valhalla, the players will players tied will play No. 13, 17 and 18 with the best aggregate score winning from there. If there are still ties in the playoff after those initial three holes are played, the players will play No. 18 again in a sudden-death format. For as long as it takes until the tie is broken, the players would then play No. 13, 17 and 18 again in order until a winner is determined.
Here is a look at the pars and yardages of the three playoff holes for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Hole Number
Par
Yardage
No. 13
4
354 Yards
No. 17
4
472 Yards
No. 18
5
570 Yards
Last PGA Championship playoff: Every finish decided in a playoff
The last time we saw a playoff at the PGA Championship was in 2022 at Southern Hills. Justin Thomas emerged victorious in that playoff over Will Zalatoris, which transpired after Mito Pereira combusted on the 72nd hole of the tournament to fall out of the lead. Now, here's a look at every PGA Championship playoff since the tournament switched to stroke play from match play in 1958:
Year
Playoff Winner
Runner-Up(s)
2022 PGA Championship
Justin Thomas
Will Zalatoris
2011 PGA Championship
Keegan Bradley
Jason Dufner
2010 PGA Championship
Martin Kaymer
Bubba Watson
2004 PGA Championship
Vijay Singh
Chris DiMarco, Justin Leonard
2000 PGA Championship
Tiger Woods
Bob May
1996 PGA Championship
Mark Brooks
Kenny Perry
1995 PGA Championship
Steve Elkington
Colin Montgomerie
1993 PGA Championship
Paul Azinger
Greg Norman
1987 PGA Championship
Larry Nelson
Lanny Wadkins
1979 PGA Championship
David Graham
Ben Crenshaw
1978 PGA Championship
John Mahaffey
Jerry Pate, Tom Watson
1977 PGA Championship
Lanny Wadkins
Gene Littler
1967 PGA Championship
Don January
Don Massengale
1961 PGA Championship
Jerry Barber
Don January
An interesting note for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. In two of the three previous times that this tournament was played at this course, the finish was in a playoff (1996 and 2000).