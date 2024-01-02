PGA Tour 2024 schedule: Major championship dates, signature events, FedEx Cup format
The 2024 PGA Tour season in its new format is set to begin as the golf world is set to restart. As it always begins, things will get underway at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, HI for The Sentry, which is no longer the Tournament of Champions.
With the new investments to the PGA Tour coming soon, we're also set to see a new format for the PGA Tour, which we already got a taste of with the FedEx Cup Fall. No longer do we have to watch golf with a wrap-around season as the entirety of this season will take place in 2024. That also includes the removal of designated events, which have been replaced with signature events.
So what do we have in store for the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, what new events are on the calendar, how will the new format work, and when are the major championships? Let's take a look at what you need to know to keep up with this season as a golf fan.
New PGA Tour format, FedEx Cup format explained for 2024
The new PGA Tour format will feature 36 events, which includes eight signature events (more on that in a second), THE PLAYERS Championship, the four major championship, and the three FedEx Cup Playoff events.
Most importantly, the FedEx Cup Fall determined the final 125 players who earned full PGA Tour status for the 2024 season, who will be eligible to play in any of the 18 regular full-field events or five additional events for the PGA Tour season. Meanwhile, the FedEx Cup Playoffs race will start with The Sentry, the first event of the year, with every player on Tour starting at 0 points in the standings.
The Top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. As was the case last year as well, the Top 50 after the St. Jude advance to the BMW Championship with the Top 30 after that event moving on to the staggered-scoring start at the TOUR Championship.
What are signature events on the PGA Tour schedule?
To put it as simply as possible, signature events are the new name for the previously recognized designated events from last season on the PGA Tour. However, the qualification for the signature events in the 2024 PGA Tour season will be slightly different.
The field size for signature events will be between 70 and 80 players with only The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial featuring cuts (Top 50 and ties) while the others will be no-cut events. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.
Importantly, the Top 50 from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup season on the PGA Tour are qualified for every signature event in 2024, as are "The Next 10", or the players who finished 51-60 in the standings after the FedEx Cup Fall going into the Sentry. After The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis, "The Next 10" will be the Top 10 players in the current standings not otherwise exempt.
Five more spots in signature events known as "The Swing 5" will also earn entry into these events, which are the Top 5 FedEx Cup points earners from the preceding full-field tournaments between signature events.
So now that we have that, let's take a full look at the 2024 PGA Tour schedule
2024 PGA Tour schedule: When is The Masters, US Open, Open Championship and more?
- Jan. 4-7: The Sentry (Kapulua, Maui, HI) - Signature Event
- Jan. 11-14: Sony Open in Hawaii (Honolulu, HI)
- Jan. 18-21: The American Express (La Quinta, CA)
- Jan. 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open (San Deigo, CA)
- Feb. 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach, CA) - Signature Event
- Feb. 8-11: WM Phoenix Open (Scottsdale, AZ)
- Feb. 15-18: The Genesis Invitational (Pacific Palisades, CA) - Signature Event
- Feb. 22-25: Mexico Open at Vidanta (Vallarta, Mexico)
- Feb. 29-March 3: Cognizant Classic (Palm Beach Gardens, FL)
- March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Orlando, FL) - Signature Event
- March 7-10: Puerto Rico Open (Rio Grande, Puerto Rico)
- March 14-17: THE PLAYERS Championship (Ponta Vedra Beach, FL)
- March 21-24: Valspar Championship (Palm Harbor, FL)
- March 28-31: Texas Children's Houston Open (Houston, TX)
- April 4-7: Valero Texas Open (San Antonio, TX)
- April 11-14: The Masters (Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, GA) - Major
- April 18-21: RBC Heritage (Hilton Head, SC) - Signature Event
- April 18-21: Corales Puntacana Championship (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)
- April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Avondale, LA)
- May 2-5: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (McKinney, TX)
- May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship (Charlotte, NC) - Signature Event
- May 9-12: Myrtle Beach Classic (Myrtle Beach, SC)
- May 16-19: PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club - Louisville, KY) - Major
- May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge (Fort Worth, TX)
- May 30-June 2: RBC Canadian Open (Hamilton, Ontario, Canada)
- June 6-9: the Memorial Tournament (Dublin, OH) - Signature Event
- June 13-16: U.S. Open (Pinehurst No. 2 - Village of Pinehurst, NC) - Major
- June 20-23: Travelers Championship (Cromwell, CT) - Signature Event
- June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit, MI)
- July 4-7: John Deere Classic (Silvis, IL)
- July 11-14: Genesis Scottish Open (North Berwick, Scotland)
- July 18-21: The Open Championship (Royal Troon - Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland) - Major
- July 18-21: Barracuda Championship (Truckee, CA)
- July 25-28: 3M Open (Blaine, MN)
- Aug. 1-4: Olympic Men's Golf Competition (Le Golf National - Paris, France)
- Aug. 8-11: Wyndham Championship (Greensboro, NC)
- Aug. 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship (Memphis, TN) - FedEx Cup Playoffs
- Aug. 22-25: BMW Championship (Castle Rock, CO) - FedEx Cup Playoffs
- Aug. 29-Sept. 1: TOUR Championship (Atlanta, GA) - FedEx Cup Playoffs