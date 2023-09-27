Projected Philadelphia Phillies rotation for the 2023 postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies rotation could help guide them through the daunting National League this postseason. And here's what it could look like for the playoffs.
There are some serious question marks in regard to the Philadelphia Phillies postseason starting rotation.
Their top two guys seem set, but behind that, any of their next three pitchers could see themselves thrown in a big game as the starter. But what's the most likely option for Rob Thomson's pitching rotation in October?
Let's break it down as we project the Phillies postseason rotation for the 2023 MLB Playoffs.
Projected Phillies playoff rotation for 2023
Zack Wheeler
Duh. Zack Wheeler is the best pitcher on this roster, and he'll get the ball game one of the postseason. There are no question marks around him, and he's been great for the Phillies this season.
Wheeler on the bump gives Philadelphia the best chance to win games and everybody knows that. He'll be on regular rest leading into game one of the NL Wild Card Series.
Behind Wheeler is where the questions begin.
Aaron Nola
This one seems rather obvious to some too, but that doesn't change the fact that there has been some debate about it.
Not to my surprise, Phillies manager, Rob Thomson, confirmed last month that Aaron Nola would be the Phillies number two guy going into October.
Nola has been excellent over his last three starts and will likely throw game two of the NL Wild Card Series. He will need to be limited in his final regular season start to do so, but that shouldn't be a problem for Philly.
Ranger Suarez
The arguments begin here. Should the number three guy be Taijuan Walker? Should it be Suarez? Could it even be Christopher Sanchez?
It's incredibly hard to tell, but it's likely that they'll go with Suarez for a few reasons. Suarez struggled in May and July, but besides that, he's been great for the Phillies. He also provides them with a lefty arm that can combat superstar lefties like Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson and Cody Bellinger in the National League.
This decision could go any which way, but more than likely, Rob Thomson will go with Suarez in game three. Zack Wheeler should be able to turn around and make the game four start, if necessary. If he can't, for whatever reason, the ball would likely go to Taijuan Walker.