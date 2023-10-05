Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Who won the regular-season series?
The top-seeded Atlanta Braves are looking to move past the Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS series beginning this weekend. Which NL East team won the regular-season series this year?
By John Buhler
And so we meet again... For the second postseason in a row, a pair of NL East rivals will clash for the right to go to the NLCS, as the No. 1-seeded Atlanta Braves will take on the No. 4-seeded Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS series. Philadelphia had no problem sweeping the Miami Marlins in their NLWCS earlier this week. Atlanta has been trying to avoid last postseason's disaster to Philly.
So the winner of this best-of-five will take on one of two NL West teams duking it out in the other NLDS series between the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers and the No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks. Obviously, the Braves should complain about the NLDS not reseeding after the wild card round results, as they have to face the better team in the second round instead of the Dodgers this October.
Regardless, just win three of five and you will be fine. While Philadelphia caught fire last postseason en route to winning the NL pennant and playing the Houston Astros in the World Series, the Braves have been the best team in baseball throughout, and pretty much since Memorial Day Weekend, if we are being totally honest. So with that in mind, who won the regular-season series between these two?
Atlanta went 8-5 vs. Philadelphia in their season series. Of course, none of this matters in October...
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: 2023 regular-season series record
So we at FanSided did the math for you so you do not have to. You can thank me later, or hate me. Either way, I am good with it. So with MLB messing with the schedule again to ensure us of at least one series with the other league's teams, they had to take games away from the 162. That meant less division games that we loved, and oftentimes hated, to see. Thus, we only had 13 betwen these two...
The Braves and Phillies first met this season in late May. Atlanta split the four-game series with Philadelphia shortly before Memorial Day Weekend, right before the Braves caught on fire. About a month later, Atlanta made its first trek to the City of Brotherly Love where the Braves would take both in the two-gamer, probably because of a rainout or something. I do not know. That was too long ago.
It would not be until Sept. 11 when the Braves faced the Phillies again. The Braves would take three of four in the series that prominently featured a double header. Philadelphia would come to Atlanta a week later to take two of three in their final meeting of the regular season. So it started out 2-2 all, then it became 4-2 Braves, then it got to 7-3 Braves before it resolved to 8-5 Braves by the end of it.
Once again, this is not a math website. For those who love math, go read a calculator or something.