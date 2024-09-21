Alec Bohm redeems himself big-time after sliding blunder vs. Mets
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies had one goal entering Friday night — win and clinch a spot in the postseason. They were taking on a New York Mets team that has been red-hot and lapped the Atlanta Braves for the lead for the final NL Wild Card spot. All the Phillies needed to do was pick up a win in New York.
In the third inning, the Phillies were threatening to take a lead over the Mets following a game-tying double by Nick Castellanos. Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo's throw to home plate went wide of catcher Luis Torrens. Alec Bohm, who was on third base tempted fate and decided to make a run for it to give Philadelphia a 3-2 lead. However, Bohm's slide fell way short and decided to make a dive over pitcher David Peterson, but to no avail.
Just take a look at how far off Bohm was from sliding into home plate.
Alec Bohm's big night overshadows sliding blunder at home plate vs. Mets
This is a play that would make it onto SportsCenter's Not Top 10 list. Bohm was at a full stop at third base, but a throw being that off home plate altered his plans. But, the blunder was quickly overshadowed by Bohm's play for the rest of the game.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Phillies had a 5-2 lead with two runners on plate. Bohm brought those two runners, and himself, to home plate with a three-run homer to left-center field. With that, the Phillies had a commanding 8-2 lead.
Bohm wasn't done there, as he notched an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to make it 9-2. At that point, the Phillies All-Star third baseman was a perfect four-for-four at the plate.
Even after this game, the Phillies will have another goal they want to accomplish, and that's to win the NL East for the first time since 2011. If Bohm continues to play like this, the division could be theirs sooner rather than later.