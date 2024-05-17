Grading a bold Phillies-A’s trade to get Philadelphia over the top
By Curt Bishop
The Oakland Athletics have something special in Mason Miller, who has burst onto the scene and taken the closer's role for the team.
However, it's very likely that he will be traded away at the deadline when the A's inevitably engage in a fire sale. He'll certainly command a hefty package for whichever team decides to make a deal for him in July.
The Philadelphia Phillies have a very strong bullpen, but still don't have a full-time closer on their roster. Miller would help fill that role.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer came up with an interesting trade proposal for the Phillies to acquire Miller in his latest piece.
Grading an A's-Phillies Mason Miller trade
Once again, this deal is going to cost the Phillies a hefty package, and they may have to say goodbye to some top prospects. Below is the proposal
The Phillies likely aren't going to move, right-hander Andrew Painter, as Rymer explains. Painter is a top prospect in the Phillies' system but is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Miller would obviously give Philadelphia a lockdown closer and a chance to be a serious threat in the postseason. The bullpen already has Jose Alvarado and Gregory Soto in it, but Miller could put the Phillies over the top.
As for Oakland, the prospect return is quite good. Crawford is the Phillies' No. 4 prospect and the No. 56 prospect in all of baseball. He's also the son of former outfielder Carl Crawford, so that's not a bad haul.
One question mark centers around Abel, who is the Phillies' No. 3 prospect but has struggled in Triple-A this season. He owns a 5.60 ERA through his first six starts at Triple-A Leigh Valley. He has plus stuff, but the results have obviously not been very good, so that may not be a good enough centerpiece, as Rymer explains.
Still, the deal would net Oakland three of the Phillies' top five prospects and help them continue to restock their system.