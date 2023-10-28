Phillies fans dunk on Zac Gallen after poor start to World Series Game 1
Zac Gallen did a whole lot of talking after the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7. Now, Phillies fans clapped back.
By Mark Powell
Yes, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in seven games to reach the World Series. No, that will not stop Philly sports fans from talking smack about D'Backs starting pitcher Zac Gallen, especially after he publicly savaged them in his social media replies just a few days ago.
Gallen started Game 1 of the World Series and gave up two quick runs. By no means does this mean Gallen won't be a World Series champion, or that he won't play a major role for Arizona this series. But, if you're a Philly fan watching this World Series, you want nothing more than for Gallen to eat his words.
Gallen sent a link of Phillies spring training tickets to a fan in his replies just a few days ago after the Diamondbacks won Game 7. Relief pitcher Paul Sewald also kept receipts. Phillies fans are getting it from all angles.
Phillies fans clap back at Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen
While Gallen got off to a rough start, his team quickly retook the lead thanks to Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte. Hence to say, this Diamondbacks team is an aggressive one, making them a tough out. Still, that didn't stop Phillies fans from making some snide comments.
There were more where that came from. Gallen earned the right to talk smack, and he did so eloquently. However, a tough start to the World Series may make him want to stay off social media for a few days.