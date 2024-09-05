Phillies fans should be cackling at MLB Power Rankings of playoff pitchers
By Thomas Erbe
The Philadelphia Phillies have made a deep playoff run in two consecutive seasons. They've used their starting pitching as anchors in both runs, setting up their offense to take chances. Instead of the brilliance of, say, Aaron Nola, MLB Network seems to be riding with a guy on the team the Phillies have bounced from the playoffs the last two seasons.
This year could be different for the Phillies. Instead of earning a playoff berth via a wild card spot, they are primed to win their first division title since 2011. They're also in contention for the top seed in the National League, just 0.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers going into Thursday's schedule.
As October approaches and the final stretch of the regular season begins, fans and media are beginning to build their excitement for playoff baseball. Often, rankings can set the world ablaze. MLB Network's Dan Plesac ranked his top starting pitchers for playoff baseball. Two Phillies may have made his list, but he's giving them and their fans bulletin board material for October.
Phillies' ace Aaron Nola behind Sale in postseason ranking
Dan Plesac has Phillies' starting pitcher Zack Wheeler as his top starting pitcher going into the postseason. After that, he likes Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves and Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros before Aaron Nola. Max Fried rounds out the top five.
Nola has a 3.70 ERA in nine postseason starts, all with the Phillies. He is undefeated in the wild card and divisional rounds. However, his production declines the later into the postseason he gets.
Sale is having an incredible year for the Braves, posting a 16-3 record with a 2.46 ERA. He's primed to be in the conversation for the NL Cy Young Award. But when the playoffs start, consider his 1-3 record and 6.35 ERA. Sale has allowed at least two runs each time he's taken the mound in the playoffs.
If things stay as they are now, the Braves will play the Brewers in the Wild Card round for the right to play the Phillies in the NLDS. A Sale/Nola matchup could be looming to settle the debate. Until then, Phillies fans can keep receipts of the doubters.