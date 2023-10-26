Phillies fans took to the streets to voice anger about Rob Thomson, NLCS
Philadelphia Phillies fans weren't happy with how Game 7 of the NLCS ended, so they let NBC Sports Philly hear about it.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies fell in the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks, despite holding a 2-0 and 3-2 lead in the series. Rob Thomson's decision making fell under question, specifically in Game 7. Thomson let Ranger Suarez face Corbin Carroll a third time through the order, didn't pinch hit for Johan Rojas with the bases loaded and allowed Philadelphia's season to come down to Jake Cave. Shockingly, none of those worked out in his favor.
After such a shocking defeat, Phillies fans had to direct their blame somewhere, and Thomson caught the brunt of it on social media. As fans poured out of the stadium in disappointment, NBC Sports Philadelphia asked them how they were feeling about the team failing to make another World Series run. It did not go well for the Phillies or Thomson.
Philadelphia Phillies fans voice their displeasure with Rob Thomson, more
Rob Thomson caught plenty of heat for his controversial decisions in Games 6 and 7. When the Phillies offense went cold in Game 6, Thomson refused to make any major changes despite his season being on the line. He also kept Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez in the game too long. While the NLCS defeat is not all on the manager -- in the end it's on the players to perform -- from a leadership perspective, Thomson failed.
As I wrote on Tuesday night, Thomson will be under the microscope next year:
"Thomson is a players manager, and by no means is on the hot seat for losing this series. He will be back, but fans are right to put him under the microscope for a number of costly choicesonce the Phils returned home with a 3-2 lead...Baseball can often be a game of inches, and managers have a huge impact, especially in the playoffs. Seemingly every move Thomson made en route to the NL pennant in 2022 worked. This season, it was the opposite. That's just sports, sometimes."
Phils fans won't forget his miscues anytime soon.