Phillies fans take ‘ain’t played nobody’ victory lap after Brewers sweep: Best memes, tweets
The Philadelphia Phillies are for real. That's been known in the halls of Citizen's Bank Park for a while now but rivals tried to cling to the narrative that the record was a mirage for a long, long time. They can't any longer.
The Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, improving to 44-19. That's the best record in baseball.
The Brewers aren't just the top dogs in the NL Central so far this season. They came to Philadelphia on a five-game winning streak. The Phillies stopped them in their tracks.
It was the Phillies' eighth sweep of the season and by far the most impressive. You better believe fans took the opportunity to gloat.
Best memes and tweets after Phillies sweep the Brewers
The Phillies' strength of schedule is the lowest in the majors this year, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are right behind them with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees not far away either. Philadelphia hasn't beat up on weak teams significantly more than any other contender in baseball this year.
Next up, the Phillies will fly to London for an international series with the Mets. They'll continue their unusual road trip against the Red Sox and Orioles. The New York may be doormats but Boston and Baltimore are competitive teams. Winning those series would further add legitimacy, though rivals would be loath to acknowledge it.
At this rate, Philadelphia has a good chance of winning the NL East for the first time since 2011. They have an eight-game lead on the Atlanta Braves and sit 16 games clear of the Nationals.
The ultimate goal is to keep the regular-season wins coming, against winning and losing teams, and set up just as much postseason success. That's what matters at the end of it all.