Phillies fans want to put Brandon Nimmo in danger for saying ‘something’ to their dugout
Playoff baseball brings out the most competitive side of players and fans. Sometimes, the competitive side goes too far, as it did with Philadelphia Phillies fans who wanted to see Brandon Nimmo intentionally hit by a pitch.
The conflict sparked in Game 2 after Nimmo hit a home run to give the New York Mets a lead. As he rounded the bases, he directed words towards the Phillies dugout. We don't know what those words were, but we can guess they weren't the most friendly.
Jomboy should already be working on a lip-reading video for this one:
Responses to that clip weren't exactly friendly either. I wouldn't expect them to. Phillies fans are certainly within their rights to get mad at Nimmo for chirping. The problem comes from those calling for him to be hit because of it.
Some Phillies fans called for Brandon Nimmo to get beaned
"Stick one in his ear hole," one Twitter user said.
"Bean him," said another.
"Next at bat hel [sic] hopefully get one in the ribs," came another reply.
Rivalry is great and all, but if you're on social media or in the stands and calling for a player to get beaned, you've gotta get your priorities straight. Throwing at players is low down and it's just as likely to get one of your own injured when the inevitable retaliation comes.
You know what the best way to shut up Nimmo was? To take the lead and hand his team a loss. That's the route the Phillies tried to take instead of getting a pitcher ejected and potentially injuring an opponent.
After Nimmo's go-ahead homer in the seventh, the Phillies got the lead back in the bottom of the eighth. Bryson Stott tripled to bring home Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos. Then J.T. Realmuto added an insurance run by driving in Stott. Philly left the inning leading 6-4.
Since they were playing the Miracle Mets, that insurance run was necessary. Mark Vientos tied the game in the top of the ninth with a two-run home run.