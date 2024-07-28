Phillies hand should be forced by latest Luis Robert Jr. rumor
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves are some of the most bitter rivals in all of baseball. These two teams are always in competition with each other, with the Braves having the better end of the stick for the better part of a decade.
But 2024 has been different. The Phillies have dominated the season from the jump and the Braves have battled injuries and lagged behind a bit. These two teams are shaping up to compete in every aspect of the game down the stretch, including at the trade deadline.
Braves and Phillies set to clash over similar trade targets, Luis Robert included
The Braves and the Phillies have very similar holes in their teams. Both teams could use another starting pitcher, with the Braves needing one a little bit more. Both teams could use help in the bullpen, with it being more urgent for the Phillies, hence why Philadelphia made a deal for Carlos Estevez. And both NL East teams need an impact outfielder that can come in and do damage.
That's where the competition at the trade deadline has stemmed from.
For the better part of the year, the Phillies were the favorites to land Luis Robert Jr., the star outfielder from the Chicago White Sox. Robert is one of the better players being mentioned around the deadline and will absolutely net Chicago a haul of prospects in return. But Philadelphia slowly pulled away from these rumors, most notably after acquiring Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles.
Now, Atlanta is gaining traction in a potential deal for the White Sox outfielder. That would be an absolute nightmare scenario for the Phillies. Robert could land in Atlanta and fill into the hole that was left when Ronald Acuña Jr. went down for the year.
Robert, 26, is slashing .210/.282/.440 with 12 home runs and 13 stolen bases in just 200 at bats. He provides solid base running, above average defense and some mammoth home runs. The young star outfielder is a threat for 40 home runs if he can stay healthy while he's under team control for multiple more years.
If the Phillies sit by idly and watch the Braves swoop in and snag their big trade target, Philadelphia could regret it for the next few years. These rumors could and should force the Phillies' hand in the Robert trade market.