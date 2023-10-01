Phillies holding breath as Trea Turner exits game following HBP
The Philadelphia Phillies are holding their breath and hoping that nothing is wrong with Trea Turner, as he is a key player for the Phillies' success in the postseason.
During the Saturday matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, Trea Turner was hit by a pitch thrown by Mets' Pitcher Reed Garrett.
The HPB occurred on the fifth pitch of the at-bat and hit him on the elbow. The previous pitch was closer to him than the zone, but he swung and fouled it off. The pitch that hit him was an 86.6 mph splitter.
Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb reported that he was told Trea Turner was removed from the game with a "left elbow bruise."
The Phillies and their fans are furious because of this outcome, as it happened in a worthless game and now Turner is considered day-to-day when the playoffs begin on Oct. 3.
It's mostly precautionary, but this is happening at the worst time and is the last thing the Phillies need. If Turner doesn't thrive in the postseason, their playoff run could end short.
The Phillies in 2023 have surprised many and have been a dominant team. They struggled quite a bit to start the season when Turner was slumping, but in the second half, they have turned into serious contenders.
Philadelphia finished the first half with a record of 47-41 in the first 88 games before the All-Star break. During that time period, Turner only hit ten home runs and knocked in 32 RBIs, while batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .299.
During the second half of the season, the Phillies turned into contenders, with Turner leading the way for their success. In 66 games since the All-Star break, the Phillies have a record of 38-28. Turner has hit 16 home runs and knocked in 44 RBIs, while batting .291 with a .346 on-base percentage.