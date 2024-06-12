Phillies have an ideal Luis Robert Jr. backup plan that still fills a need
By Mark Powell
The Chicago White Sox are selling any and all assets at the MLB trade deadline, especially the expensive ones. Luis Robert Jr. is one of the most talented outfielders in baseball when he's healthy. Unfortunately, Robert Jr. also has a habit of getting injured.
Robert Jr. has played just 14 games in 2024, but recently returned from injury. He's slashing .182/.237/.491 with a .728 OPS. Despite the numbers and injury concerns, the White Sox reportedly want a Juan Soto-like trade package for him, which suggests multiple top-100 prospects and then some.
Robert Jr. is an All-Star caliber talent, don't get me wrong. However, he is no Soto, and therefore the White Sox ought to lower that asking price if they actually intend on cashing in. A potential suitor for Robert Jr., the Philadelphia Phillies, will not add him if they have to part with the likes of Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller and more.
Phillies have a backup plan if they can't trade for Luis Robert Jr.
Dave Dombrowski can't help himself when it comes to landing a big-name star, but he won't mortgage the Phillies future in the process. Thankfully for Dombrowski and the Phils, their Robert Jr. backup plan is his fellow White Sox outfielder, Tommy Pham.
Pham will be dealt by the trade deadline. He's a sure thing in a rumor mill which changes by the day. Pham signed a one-year deal with the White Sox this winter, and ought to be the image next to the word 'rental' in the Websters dictionary.
While Pham hasn't played since early June, he's beginning his injury rehab in the coming days. Pham has slashed .280/.331/.402 with a .733 OPS in 33 games this season. He is the outfield presence the Phillies are missing, and deserves an opportunity over John Rojas if acquired. Jim Bowden of The Athletic agrees:
"The Phillies have been the National League’s best team but aren’t resting on their laurels," Bowden wrote. "They’re looking to improve their overall outfield and have interest in Luis Robert Jr. and Tommy Pham. The Phillies and White Sox do match up well on a blockbuster-type deal. Robert is under team control through 2027 on a club-friendly deal."
Robert Jr. is the better asset, especially given his contract details, but that also makes him more expensive. The Phillies can contend for a World Series right now -- they are not a star away. Trading for Pham and saving their own assets in the process may be the more savvy move for Dombrowski.
Only time will tell what the aggressive general manager thinks.