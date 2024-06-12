A Phillies-Marlins trade for a more affordable Luis Robert Jr. alternative
It's obvious that the Phillies, despite having the best record in baseball, have holes to fill on their roster. The biggest hole is probably at catcher, given the recent news of JT Realmuto's knee injury and upcoming surgery.
But, besides catcher, the biggest hole is in the Phillies outfield. Philadelphia has already been rumored to trade for superstars like Kyle Tucker and Luis Robert, but those trade packages were massive. And still, they might not have been big enough for the Phillies to acquire either of these stars.
It might be best for the Phillies to take a bit of a step back and look at more affordable options to trade for in the outfield.
Given the state of the franchise, the Marlins and their outfielder Jazz Chisholm would be a good place for the Phillies to start.
A Phillies-Marlins interdivision trade that sends Jazz Chisholm to Philadelphia
Chisholm, 26, has two more years of arbitration after this season. He's been consistently in the 100-140 OPS+ range over the course of his last few seasons. The Phillies would gladly accept him in their outfield for the next few seasons, as they make a few World Series runs.
In order for the Marlins to trade Chisholm, an explosive 26-year-old with pop, in the division, they would need to be blown away by the offer of prospects. That's what the Phillies could do with the offer of Rincon, Rincones Jr., and Klassen.
Rincon, Philadelphia's seventh-ranked prospect, is an ultra-talented infielder who has the ability to stick at shortstop all the way up to the big leagues. But, in the Phillies system, he has a bit of a log jam at shortstop in front of him. He's not going to be a 30-homer threat, but his doubles have ticked up this season despite hitting in the low .200s.
Rincones Jr., Philadelphia's ninth-ranked prospect, has destroyed Double-A in the small sample size of 2024. He's slashing .300/.417/.600 with three doubles, four homers and four stolen bases in 50 at-bats. He has impressive raw power and could be a big threat with the bat as he advances.
Klassen, the Phillies' 28th-ranked prospect, might be the diamond in the rough of this trade. Klassen is ranked that low because there are serious doubts about his command. But, in 2024, command hasn't really been an issue. He's walked 12 batters in 38 dominant innings, holding an ERA under 1.00.
The Phillies system is loaded, and the Marlins system is not. The Phillies need outfield help, desperately, and the Marlins can provide that. It's rare to connect on these interdivision trades, but this could be one of the times when it makes the most sense.