Phillies media declares NLDS over as Trea Turner, players make excuses
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 1 of the NLDS to their arch-rival Mets in painful fashion, as New York pulled off another comeback for the ages. The Phillies are finding out the hard way what the Atlanta Braves and Brian Snitker have long known -- those extra days off leading up to the division series can be a blessing and a curse.
The Phillies themselves haven't made that particular excuse, as least not yet. It's a long series, and the Phils will have plenty of opportunities to flip the script. However, the likes of Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner blamed the late afternoon start -- and the shadows that creates -- for some subpar play in Game 1. If Turner and Castellanos are correct in their assessment, the Phillies could be in for a long series. The start time for each game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the latest.
The Phillies coverage crew wasn't as kind.
“Unless the Phillies fly in the face of history, this series is over,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Michael Barkann fumed. “The Phillies have never won a series after losing the first game. Not once, 0-7. Don’t blame Rob Thomson for this one, don’t blame Kevin Long, don’t blame Kyle Schwarber and damn sure don’t blame the stud, Zach Wheeler."
Phillies pundits are in full panic mode after NLDS Game 1
Now, it again should be noted that Game 2 is on Sunday, and the Phillies are rightly favored to win. That didn't stop Barkann from throwing a few Phillies players under the bus.
“But [Trea] Turner, [Bryce] Harper, [Nick] Castellanos, [Alec] Bohm, [Bryson] Stott, [J.T.] Realmuto, [Brandon] Marsh, [Johan] Rojas, [Jeff] Hoffman, [Matt] Strahm, [Orion] Kerkering, [Tanner] Banks? Take a hike. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves," Barkann continued.
We live in a reactionary world, and sports media can be the worst sometimes because of it. I am not immune to that. FanSided blames players after literally every postseason game! However, to declare the series over after one game is a stretch. I sure as hell wouldn't go that far.
The Mets are playing with house money this postseason. Few pundits expected New York to make it this far, as Steve Cohen and Co. are expected to spend big on the likes of Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes this winter. 2024 was a wash, or so we thought. That's much of what makes baseball incredible and unpredictable.
Calm down, Philadelphia.