Phillies-Mets rain delay: Makeup date after Game 1 postponed
Weather delays continue to impact the Mets to end the season with the first game of the Phillies series postponed.
The 2023 season for the New York Mets felt like one big storm, it's fitting that the final games of the campaign are getting rained on by Tropical Storm Ophelia.
On Thursday night, New York had to suspend a game against the Miami Marlins in the top of the ninth inning. Then on Friday, the first game in the series against the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed because of downpours expected in the evening.
The Mets called off the game, which was scheduled to start at 7:20 p.m. ET, and rescheduled for tomorrow.
Phillies vs. Mets rain delay: Doubleheader scheduled for Saturday
The Phillies and Mets will now play a doubleheader on Saturday. The rescheduled game will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET with gates at Citi Field opening at 3:10 p.m. Parking lots will be open starting at 2:10 p.m.
The first game of the doubleheader is single admission. So fans who held a ticket for Friday's game can get in but those with a ticket for the originally scheduled game on Saturday can't gain early admission.
Game 2 will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.
Marlins vs. Mets rain delay: Plan for suspended game revealed
The Phillies have already locked in a Wild Card spot while the Mets have been eliminated, so Saturday's games don't hold much meaning. However, the Thursday game could be critical in the playoff race for the Marlins.
If a result is needed for that game to determine the Wild Card race between the Marlins, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Reds and Padres, then the game will be concluded on Monday at 1:10 p.m.
If the game isn't needed for determining the standings, the Mets would pick up a 1-0 win since that was the score after eight innings. Miami scored two runs in the top of the ninth to take a 2-1 lead before the game was halted.