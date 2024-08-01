Phillies hit low after getting outscored by DJ LeMahieu: Best memes, tweets
By Marci Rubin
The New York Yankees found firepower in an unlikely place on Wednesday night and completed a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. All of the RBIs in the win came off the bat of a player hitting .182.
The Phillies have been the best team in the National League this season. But right now they’re on a four-game losing streak and have lost six of their last seven games. Although the Yankees have struggled since mid-June, they turned a corner at the end of July, winning five straight games. The Yankees and Phillies are tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the most wins in MLB, with 65.
DJ LeMahieu is a two-time batting champion and a career .290 hitter, but injuries and age have caught up with the 36-year-old. Throughout the season, Yankees fans have called for him to be DFA’d. With the recent arrival of Jazz Chisholm Jr., LeMahieu lost his starting job at third base to someone who is learning to play the position. On Wednesday night, LeMahieu found some juice that fans didn’t think he had anymore.
Best reactions to DJ LeMahieu’s huge night against the Phillies
DJ LeMahieu knocked in six RBIs in the Yankees’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Wednesday. Four of them came in the second inning with his third career grand slam. Initially, it was ruled a double, but a review overturned the call, making the hit a home run. LeMahieu drove in two more runs off a double in the sixth inning. This marked a career-high RBIs in one game for LeMahieu.
Fans had a fun time reacting to LeMahieu’s big day. Here are some of the best memes and tweets.
LeMahieu surprised nearly everyone by driving in six runs in one game.
His resurgence inspired others to reminisce on times gone by.
Plus, LeMahieu didn’t seem to get the memo that Cristopher Sanchez had only allowed three home runs all year.
Allowing a LeMahieu grand slam was not a shining moment for the Phillies.
And lastly, if you feel like you’ve been the only one shouting into the void that DJ LeMahieu isn’t totally cooked yet, this one’s for you.
Both teams have an off day on Thursday. On Friday, the Phillies look to turn things around against the Seattle Mariners, and the Yankees aim to keep it rolling against the Toronto Blue Jays.