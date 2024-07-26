Phillies seem to be narrowing sights on perfect bullpen trade
The Philadelphia Phillies are in desperate need to add relievers in the coming days. Reliever alongside outfielder would be the team's two biggest, most pressing needs.
Early Friday afternoon, the Phillies came to terms with the Baltimore Orioles on a trade that would fill their outfield need. The Phillies had acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Orioles in exchange for reliever Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.
Philadelphia had added the right-handed outfielder that they've been pursuing. Hays is slashing .255/.316/.395 on the season. Last year, Hays was an All-Star, but given the depth of the Orioles position players, they could afford to make this deal.
On the other hand, the Phillies need relievers already and now they have lost Dominguez who's thrown 36 innings for them out of their bullpen this season. The pressing bullpen need has now gotten even more pressing as they fill the hole in their outfield.
Phillies eyeing Angels closer Carlos Estevez as bullpen need grows larger
Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer recently touched on who the Phillies may look to add before the deadline, making note of the Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez.
"Who do they envision on the mound to get the last out of a playoff series?" Lauber wrote. "Maybe Hoffman. Or a starter making a closing cameo, à la Ranger Suárez in the 2022 NLCS. But maybe it’s the Angels’ Carlos Estévez, the Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan, or Marlins lefty Tanner Scott, all of whom have piqued the Phillies’ interest."
Out of the three listed players, Estevez makes the most sense. Both Finnegan and Scott are in the NL East already and it can sometimes be tough for teams to deal impact players within their own divisions.
Estevez, 31, has 20 saves and 34 innings on the year. In that time, he holds a 2.38 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. He's been incredibly dominant for the Angels this season and he is almost guaranteed to be dealt in the coming days.
Based on the returns that were given up for A.J. Puk and Hunter Harvey, it can be safely assumed that Estevez will net a decent-sized haul in return. It will likely take two top 30 prospects to land the talents of the Angels dominant closer.