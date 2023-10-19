Phillies already have psychological edge on Brandon Pfaadt thanks to unlikely source
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt was compared to Charlie Morton, and that could play into the Phillies' hand ahead of Game 3.
At the trade deadline, many teams asked the Arizona Diamondbacks about right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. But the Diamondbacks insisted on keeping Pfaadt, viewing him as a big part of their future. Now, only months later, he’s in line to start a pivotal Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pfaadt’s pitching coach, Brent Strom, sees a lot of similarities in his game to Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton.
“I think possibly when we got Charlie Morton over from the club, he was a sinker, slider guy,” Strom said. “We took away the two-seam fastball and started to use the four-seamer a little bit more up in the zone, as we did with (Gerrit) Cole and those guys.
“I think that’s maybe the comparison that I could make. He may not have the devastating breaking ball that Charlie had or has, but it’s definitely playable. Especially the sweeper-type thing and the changeup down under. I think his changeup is a little better than Charlies, but Charlie is also throwing 97 and 98 late in his career, so he found some youth over in Houston.”
Phillies have long been an enemy of Charlie Morton. Can the same be said about Brandon Pfaadt?
The Phillies have had Morton’s number throughout his career, with the right-hander posting a 4.81 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 19 career appearances. Pfaadt has not yet made an appearance against the Phillies in his career, though he does have a 5.72 ERA in 96 innings, and has allowed a whopping 22 home runs in that span.
Diamondbacks won’t use Gallen, Kelly on short rest
More news and notes from NLCS Game 3
The Arizona Diamondbacks will not use right-handers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen on short rest despite the team trailing the Phillies 2-0 in the series, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters.
“I would say as of right now everything is going to stay on turn, but once we get to their spots and hopefully beyond, anything will be possible.
“I think if it came down to it and somebody had a pen day and they wanted to go out and help us win a baseball game in an inning, I would certainly be open to that conversation. But as of right now, we're going to stay right on turn with them for 5 and 6.”