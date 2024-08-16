Phillies' quiet trade deadline would be totally worth it under one condition
By Lior Lampert
While many contending clubs around the MLB made moves to upgrade their roster before this year's trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies were relatively quiet.
Yes, they added multiple relievers to bolster their bullpen, some prospects and even a right-handed bat, but none were particularly world-beating blockbuster transactions.
Sitting at 71-50 with a considerable edge for first place in the National League East, perhaps the Phillies didn't sense they needed to splurge. Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said they "feel very good" about their marginal deadline enhancements.
Still, Philly fans must be at least a little disappointed that the front office mostly stood pat while most of their competitors got better. Nonetheless, the Phillies' inactivity at the deadline would be worthwhile if it means a big free-agent signing is on the horizon. Luckily for them, a 25-year-old MVP candidate is hitting the open market this offseason -- New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post deemed the Yankees and crosstown rival New York Mets "the early favorites" to win the upcoming Soto sweepstakes. However, the baseball insider noted Philadelphia is on the shortlist of likeliest landing spots.
Winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes would make the Phillies' quiet trade deadline totally worth it
"[Phillies] owner John Middleton wants to win," Heyman said regarding Philadelphia's 30-to-1 odds to land Soto.
But how badly does Middleton crave a title? Is he willing to significantly outbid the New York franchises for Soto? Based on the Phillies boasting the fourth-highest payroll in the majors, his willingness to spend has been demonstrated.
Soto is having a monster year in his inaugural campaign with the Yankees. He's batting .307/.438/.615 with 34 home runs and 87 RBIs across 544 plate appearances. Moreover, his 103 runs scored and 102 walks lead the league.
Whether or not the Phillies are a realistic destination for Soto remains unclear. Regardless, the four-time All-Star taking his talents to Philadelphia would alleviate all concerns about the lack of deadline action.