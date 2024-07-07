Phillies radio host gets banned from stadium for rest of season for harassment
Philadelphia sports radio host Howard Eskin has never been shy about hot takes or anything of the sort. But he's now found himself in hot water that he undeniably boiled himself with appalling actions taking advantage of his privilege and access, specifically regarding the Philadelphia Phillies.
On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Audacy, the parent company of Philadelphia's SportsRadio 94WIP which employs Eskin, released a statement that Eskin would be banned from Citizen's Bank Park for the rest of the season after an investigation concluded that Eskin kissed a worker for Citizens Bank Park's food service provider without consent.
The Phillies and Aramark, a food service provider for Citizen's Banks Park, released joint statements supporting the decision to remove Eskin from the venue for the remainder of the baseball season. Eskin meanwhile, did not release any comment.
Howard Eskin has been suspended for the remainder of the season for his inappropriate behavior
This was the only decision that could have come out from this, even though Eskin is a well-known figure in the city's sports media landscape.
A prominent personality, Eskin played a pivotal role in launching SportsRadio 94WIP's inaugural sports talk show back in 1986. Since then, he has been a consistent presence on both radio and sports television, solidifying his status as a staple in Philadelphia sports media.
It didn't matter. Understanding your place and knowing what is right and wrong matters. Blaming it on a certain beverage doesn't excuse that sort of behavior. Ultimately, what's done is done and hopefully for Eskin, he will use this as a learning experience.
Our hearts go out to the worker who was affected by this behavior, as it is an unfortunate experience that many have to deal with. And we're glad that the powers at be took action to prevent at least Eskin from engaging in such deplorable behavior at Citizens Bank Park again.