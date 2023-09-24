Phillies rain delay today: When will Mets game start on Sunday, September 24?
Weather in the area has changed the expected first pitch time for the Phillies game against the Mets on Sunday.
By Josh Wilson
Philadelphia Phillies fans are anxious to scream, shout, and let it all out as the team closes in on a postseason berth with hopes of an October run to the World Series much like last season. Unfortunately, they'll have to wait a few extra hours to do so on Sunday due to weather in the area.
Philadelphia can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday if they win and the Marlins or Cubs lose.
Philadelphia Phillies magic number
The magic number for the Phillies going into Sunday's slate of games is two.
Phillies-Mets start time: Phillies rain delay updates for Sept. 24, Philadelphia weather updates
On Sunday, the Phillies scheduled game against the New York Mets will not start at its expected time.
The Phillies announced late last night that in anticipation of the rain, the game would be moved to 6:05 p.m. Eastern.
Here is AccuWeather's prediction for precipitation in Philadelphia as of 12:30 p.m.:
- 1pm: 0.01 inches
- 2pm: 0.05 inches
- 3pm: 0 inches
- 4pm: 0.05 inches
- 5pm: 0.05 inches
- 6pm: 0 inches
- 7pm: 0 inches
- 8pm: 0 inches
- 9pm: 0 inches
- 10pm: 0.06 inches
- 11pm: 0.06 inches
The 6pm-10pm window does appear to be the only window to get this game in. The other games relevant to Philadelphia's playoff push should both be wrapped by the time the Phillies game starts, which means they could know if a win will get them in by the time the game starts.
FanGraphs' model gives the Phillies a 100% chance of making the postseason, despite a berth not yet official.