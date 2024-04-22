Phillies reward budding star in Bryce Harper's paternity leave absence
The Phillies are moving a budding star up in the batting order for Monday's game with Bryce Harper out.
It was reported that before Monday's game, Bryce Harper will head to the Paternity List. As crushing as it might be for Philadelphia Phillies fans to not be able to watch their superstar for a couple of games, it gives other players the opportunity to step up.
Players like Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, and Kyle Schwarber will get most of the spotlight in a Phillies lineup that doesn't feature Bryce Harper, and for good reason, but a player that the Phillies are rewarding in Harper's absence is Brandon Marsh who was moved way up in the lineup for Monday's game.
Phillies lineup without Bryce Harper rewards budding star
Here's the Phillies lineup for Monday's game in Cincinnati with no Harper:
There's the shocker in the cleanup spot. Brandon Marsh, a player mostly accustomed to hitting at the bottom of the order, is hitting fourth. You know what, the stats would back this up.
The Phillies acquired Marsh, a player who hadn't quite gotten it going offensively in an Angels uniform, at the 2022 trade deadline in the deal that sent Logan O'Hoppe to Anaheim. The deal has turned into a major win/win for both sides with O'Hoppe looking like their future catcher and Marsh turning into a budding star.
Marsh has improved every year since the Phillies got him and has been at his best this season, slashing .288/.324/.561 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 20 games played thus far. His numbers against right-handed pitchers are truly off the charts with Marsh posting a 1.048 OPS against them. The Reds are throwing right-hander Hunter Greene against the Phillies and Marsh tonight.
Marsh likely won't stick in that clean-up spot when Harper returns mainly because that'd set up two lefties in a row, but he has been hitting sixth lately after beginning the season in the No. 8 spot. The Phillies are slowly but surely slotting Marsh higher in the order, it's on him to come through.