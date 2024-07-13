Phillies rewarded with new MLB record as historic season continues
Early in the All-Star Game voting process, the Philadelphia Phillies were getting a bit of hate for the support that their fanbase was showing the team. The support was seen by the overwhelming number of Phillies players who made it to phase two of the position player voting.
After the dust settled, three Phillies were named to the National League starting lineup as a result of the fan voting. With the reserves and pitchers being decided by a combination of players, managers and the commissioner's office, any additional Phillie on the All-Star team can't be seen as a result of the "broken voting system" that many seemed to think was the case early on.
And don't worry, the Phillies would have a lot more representation in this year's All-Star Game than just the three starters.
Phillies land eight total players, five pitchers on 2024 NL All-Star team
After the All-Star Game voting was done, the Phillies would go on to land an additional five players to the team, all being pitchers. The five pitchers, Jeff Hoffman, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Matt Strahm, and Cristopher Sanchez, are an MLB record for the most pitchers from a single team selected to the All-Star Game. The eight Phillies players tie the MLB record for players selected from a single team to the game.
Suarez was since replaced by Max Fried.
Across these eight players, each of them deserves to be there. There were none that made the NL roster that got that as the winner of a popularity contest or anything of that nature. Each of the eight players has performed at an All-Star level or above.
From 2013-19, the Philadelphia Phillies had eight total All-Stars selected. The 2024 Phillies team has matched those seven years in one season. This Phillies team has the potential to be a truly special roster that could finally take home the NL East, NL pennant, and the World Series championship.
It feels as though the season would be a disappointment if they aren't able to achieve each of those three goals.
Either way, the All-Star Game will be a showcase to how talented to Phillies roster is, as these players will get the chance to compete with the game's top talent this coming week.