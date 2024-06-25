Revisionist history: Should the Phillies have kept Rhys Hoskins after all?
It's only June, but Rhys Hoskins might have just had his signature Milwaukee Brewers moment.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Hoskins launched a grand slam to give the Brewers a lead they would not relinquish to improve to 46-33 on the season. It was Hoskins' 11th home run of the year, and he now has 35 RBI.
Hoskins coming up big in the clutch is nothing Philadelphia Phillies fans haven't seen before, and it can only make them wonder if the team made the right decision to let him walk. No matter how difficult it is to see Hoskins have a big moment like this in another uniform, it unequivocally was the right move.
Phillies made the right decision letting Rhys Hoskins depart in free agency
The Phillies could've brought Hoskins, a 2022 postseason hero, back to Philadelphia for another season at least, but they went in another direction. Hoskins wound up signing a two-year deal to join the Brewers.
When Hoskins tore his ACL ahead of the 2023 campaign, the Phillies experimented by playing Bryce Harper at first base once he was healthy enough to play the field. Once they committed to Harper being their full-time first baseman at least for the 2024 campaign, the writing was on the wall.
The Phillies keeping Hoskins wouldn't have made sense for either side in hindsight with Harper locked in at first base every day, and the move appears to be working out for both sides.
Harper is thriving at first base defensively, ranking in the 94th percentile in outs above average according to Baseball Savant. Harper has also played in 73 of Philadelphia's 77 games after missing substantial time in each of the previous two seasons. Additionally, Harper is putting up monster numbers which could potentially have him in the MVP conversation by the time the regular season wraps up. Every part of the transition to first base has been a success.
Perhaps Harper would've stayed healthy and played strong defense in the outfield, and Philadelphia sure could use some help in their outfield, but that's a much bigger risk. They'll gladly take the production he's given them offensively and especially defensively at first base.
Hoskins might've been able to return as a DH, but Kyle Schwarber is locked in there. Hoskins has experience in the outfield, but let's just say that didn't go well at all. Hoskins would've had nowhere to play regularly. Sure, his bat would be nice coming off the bench, but that wasn't happening.
The Brewers have given him the opportunity to play often and for the most part, he's been solid, especially considering he missed all of last season. Hoskins signing elsewhere was the best way for him to re-establish his value after tearing his ACL, and Harper at first base has worked out splendidly for the Phillies and Harper himself.
It would've been nice to see Hoskins, a beloved fan favorite, in a Phillies uniform for his entire career, but even with hindsight it just wouldn't have made sense for anybody.