Phillies: Rob Thomson gives incredible Rhys Hoskins injury update before NLCS
Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is getting more optimistic news ahead of the NLCS.
By Kristen Wong
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins could be coming back just in time for the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Hoskins has missed the entire 2023 regular season after suffering an ACL tear in spring training. He's been rehabbing ever since, and in the meantime, manager Rob Thomson has given occasional updates on Hoskins' health.
Prior to Game 2 of the of the NLDS matchup against the Braves, Thomson said Hoskins returning this postseason would be a "stretch", but he didn't deny the possibility.
On Sunday, Thomson declined to reveal whether Hoskins was included on the NLCS roster. However, he did say that Hoskins has ramped up his workload and is reportedly doing "everything except field ground balls."
Phillies are hopeful Rhys Hoskins can play in NLCS vs. Diamondbacks
A similar situation played out in 2016 with then-Cubs player Kyle Schwarber; Schwarber tore his ACL that year but recovered in time to play for the Cubs in the World Series.
The Phillies aren't there quite yet and still need to take down the Diamondbacks to have a shot at winning it all. Having Hoskins back sooner rather than later would be nothing short of a blessing.
Currently, Bryce Harper has taken over first base duty in the playoffs. Depending on whether Hoskins can play the field, Schwarber may move to left field to make room for Hoskins to come in as a designated hitter. Alternatively, Thomson could choose to use Hoskins as a pinch-hitter exclusively.
The 30-year-old first baseman recorded six home runs in 17 postseason games last year and is set to enter free agency this winter. If this is his sixth and final year in Philly, it would sure be grand if Hoskins closed it out with a ring.