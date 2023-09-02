3 Phillies players on the September roster who don't deserve to play this postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies September roster is out, but not all of those players should make the postseason 26-man roster in a month.
The Philadelphia Phillies have entered September with two reinforcements joining the fold in Ranger Suarez and Cristian Pache. Suarez is set to join the Phillies' six-man rotation as they make their push to hold onto the top Wild Card spot in the NL while Pache gives the Phillies great speed and defense in the outfield off the bench.
The Phillies hold their own destiny as they're currently 2.5 games up on the Cubs for the first Wild Card spot, and are 4.5 games up on the remainder of the field for a postseason spot. Barring a massive collapse, there will be Red October once again in South Philly, and we can already picture what the postseason roster will look like.
With there being 28 players on the Phillies September roster but only 26 allowed on the postseason roster, some changes will have to be made. Here are three players who are currently on the roster right now and either won't be on the postseason team at all, or won't play if they do make it.
Phillies who won't play this postseason, No. 3: Rodolfo Castro
The Phillies acquired Rodolfo Castro in a deal with the Pirates at the trade deadline as they sent their Opening Day fifth starter across the state to Pittsburgh. Falter failed miserably in his fifth starter role, but it was still surprising to see the team give up on him completely, especially when all they got in return was Rodolfo Castro.
The 24-year-old infielder had just a .672 OPS for the Pirates this season, and has really struggled since arriving in Philadelphia. He has just two hits (both singles) in 20 at-bats with the Phillies, striking out nine times in the process. Not exactly his best introduction.
He's only made ten appearances and four starts in the month since Philadelphia got him and I get that it's hard to hit when you get irregular playing time, but it's hard to find a spot for Castro at all.
The Phillies have Edmundo Sosa who can play anywhere Castro can while actually hitting at a solid rate. Castro being as young as he is could potentially find a role in the future with this organization, but it's very hard to see him making the postseason roster.