Phillies Taijuan Walker solution might need a bit more workshopping
By Lior Lampert
The Philadelphia Phillies thought they were bolstering their starting rotation when they replaced veteran Taijuan Walker with rookie Tyler Phillips. However, if the latter's first outing since the move is any indication, that decision proved futile.
Phillips didn't even make it through the first inning in his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He got pulled from the ballgame with two outs in what turned out to be his first and only frame of the evening.
Toronto shellacked Phillips, scoring six earned runs on eight hits in 36 pitches. The brutal showing from the young right-hander prompted Phillies manager Rob Thomson to turn to reliever Tanner Banks so early in the contest.
Phillies swapping Taijuan Walker with Tyler Phillips isn't the answer
Walker has struggled this season, and his velocity is down by roughly two miles per hour compared to his speed a couple of years ago. He's 3-6 with career-worst ERA (6.50) and WHIP (1.642) marks. Moreover, his 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings is his second-lowest rate since entering the MLB in 2013. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old is ostensibly a better option than Phillips -- based on experience alone.
Considering the Phillies are on the shortlist of World Series contenders, substituting an established hurler for a first-year pro is baffling. While Walker isn't in peak form, he's a one-time All-Star with a track record of success. Meanwhile, Phillips has a measly six big-league starts to his name, even getting demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley at one point.
It'd be different if the Phillies had a more reasonable alternative for Walker. But Phillips doesn't move the needle and is arguably a downgrade, as demonstrated by the Blue Jays rocking him.
Could we see Thomson revert to Walker after one dismal showing from Phillips? We certainly wouldn't blame the Philadelphia skipper for taking drastic measures as the club gears up for what they hope is a deep postseason run.