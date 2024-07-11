A loaded Phillies trade package to force the Marlins hand with Jazz Chisholm
The Philadelphia Phillies have a few holes to fill on their roster ahead of the trade deadline and they have the prospect capital to fill these voids with whatever caliber player they desire.
They've been connected to the most expensive players on the market this Summer, solely because they have the loaded farm system to be able to afford them.
One of the names that keeps coming up with the Phillies is their division rival outfielder, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins.
It has been made quite clear that Chisholm is going to get traded this month, the only question left is to where. The Phillies have the need for a controllable outfielder as well as the ability to make it happen. They could put together a loaded trade package to force Miami's hand this month.
A Phillies-Marlins trade that forces Miami's hand for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm is slashing .256/.325/.414 through 89 games this year. He provides defensive versatility with the ability to play anywhere in the outfield as well as a few spots across the infield. He's one of the faster players in the game and Baseball Savant has him at a base-running run value in the 98th percentile of the league.
This trade mixes what the Phillies can give up and what the Marlins would want almost perfectly.
The first thing to jump off the page is that the deal is sending three of Philly's top-11 prospects, two of which are middle infielders. Philadelphia can do this because, while they don't have a middle infielder ranked from prospect No. 12 to prospect 25, the top of their system is loaded with two star shortstops.
Losing Mick Abel hurts, but the righty has struggled tremendously this season. He might finally need a change of scenery if the former first round pick wants to make it to the big leagues. The Marlins are an organization that has brought up a few quality pitchers in the past and Abel would be looking to turn his career around there.
Rincon and Bergolla are two talented infielders, but they're nothing that Philadelphia can't replace. The Marlins would be drooling over the idea of acquiring both these young prospects in this deal, as Miami has more interest in young project prospects rather than the older guys.
For the Phillies to acquire Chisholm, they have to give up a ton, especially if they want to jump the line of bids already being placed on him. But they have the prospect capital to do it and Chisholm's additional years of team control provide them with the security to make a deal like this.