Phillies troll Braves and Orlando Arcia with hilarious shirt during clubhouse celebration
The Phillies got the last locker room laugh of the NLDS after the Atlanta Braves highly controversial quotes leaked out after Game 2.
By Josh Wilson
The Atlanta Braves gloated after a Game 2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It would wind up being their only win of the NLDS.
In fairness, the Braves had reason to gloat. The game-ending double play from Michael Harris II in center field was an elite defensive play that caught Bryce Harper in a base running gamble. Boy, did that gloating backfire, though.
Orlando Arcia was reported to have paraded around the locker room after the game shouting, "Atta boy, Harper!" after the game. The quote, which irked players since it has been viewed as a breach of the press code of ethics since Arcia was not speaking explicitly on the record (and additionally because he normally does not give media quotes without an interpreter) picked up steam for all the wrong reasons in the light of Game 4.
Most of all, the quote took center stage due to Harper's immediate on-field response: Two home runs in Game 3. Then, the Phillies won Game 4 and took to their own locker room to celebrate. It wasn't without digs at the Braves.
T-shirt trolls Braves, Orlando Arcia's ill-advised comments
One player, Orion Kerkering, was spotted in the Phillies locker room with a shirt that said, "Atta boy Harper," the same quote Arcia was reported to utter. The back of the shirt said, "He wasn't supposed to hear it," which is what Arcia said after Game 3 through an interpreter.
Harper heard it, and he responded.
Whether or not that quote gave the Phillies the motivation they needed to win, who really knows. Atlanta went cold completely and was obviously outmatched most of the series. With or without the extra motivation, the Phillies looked like the better, more complete, and more energized team.
Phils get the last laugh. Atta boy, Harper.