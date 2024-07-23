Phillies-Twins start time: Rain delay updates from Target Field
The second half has not started how the Philadelphia Phillies envisioned, as the team lost two of three in Pittsburgh this past weekend. Even with that, their 63-36 record is still the best mark in baseball.
The same can be said for the Minnesota Twins who were swept in two frustrating games against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.
Both teams hope to bounce back on Monday in a rare three-game series featuring these interleague teams at Target Field. It's so rare, in fact, that it's Bryce Harper's first time playing at this stadium, which is hard to fathom. Thanks to the new schedule format, Minnesota fans can now see the two-time MVP winner every other year.
Unfortunately, Harper is going to have to wait to play in his first game at Target Field, as the game that was initially supposed to start at 7:40 pm ET has been delayed due to rain.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.)
Phillies-Twins rain delay updates: Start time scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET
According to Weather.com, the forecast for the remainder of the evening beginning at 8:00 pm ET calls for cloudy weather with minimal to no rain, so they should be able to get this game in at some point in the evening.
This is a big game for the Phillies who not only hope to get back on track, but they hope to see some improvement from All-Star left-hander Ranger Suarez who has struggled lately. Suarez got off to an outstanding start to his season but has struggled lately, allowing at least four runs in each of his last four starts, posting a 7.06 ERA in that span.
Suarez is matched up against right-hander Bailey Ober who has a 4.14 ERA in 18 starts. This is Ober's first career start against the high-powered Phillies. Minnesota hopes to make up ground in the AL Central and also hold onto the second Wild Card spot.
UPDATE: The start time for Monday's game has been tentatively scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET / 8:10 p.m. CT.
This article will be updated with more information as it comes.