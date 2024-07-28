Projecting the Phoenix Suns depth chart after bargain-bin Tyus Jones signing
Perhaps the most shocking news of the NBA offseason arrived on Saturday. The Phoenix Suns have signed point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year, $3.3 million contract. That's a veteran minimum for the best remaining free agent.
So bold and unexpected was Jones' decision, that he had to release a statement through ESPN to explain it.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Jones turned down four times as much money from other teams, with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks as reported suitors. This is a huge credit to Mat Ishbia, Mike Budenholzer, and Suns management. It takes one heck of a pitch to land a top free agent in his prime on a 75 percent discount.
Jones' 7.35 assist-to-turnover ratio last season was the highest in recorded NBA history. He now owns the three highest single-season marks since the stat joined the official record in 1977-78.
This is a coup for the Suns, through and through. It's hard to fathom Jones not making more than the veteran minimum. Several teams should've been banging down his door for a sign-and-trade in the $20 million range. Alas, Jones goes to an established contender, and it's hard not to be impressed with how Phoenix has handled its offseason in such a tight spot. Credit where credit is due, Ishbia is changing the culture around this Suns team.
Jones figures to have a major role, otherwise he wouldn't have gone to the desert on a discount. Here is how the Suns' updated depth chart shakes out.
Phoenix Suns projected depth chart after Tyus Jones signing
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
PG
Devin Booker
Tyus Jones
Monte Morris
Collin Gillespie
SG
Bradley Beal
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
SF
Grayson Allen
Royce O'Neale
Ryan Dunn
Jalen Bridges
PF
Kevin Durant
Nassir Little
David Roddy
C
Jusuf Nurkic
Mason Plumlee
Bol Bol
Oso Ighodaro
The Suns' supposed "need" for a point guard has been well-documented. The NBA fandom probably underrates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as lead ball-handlers — the Suns certainly didn't have some desperate lack of playmaking — but all the same, Jones and Monte Morris are two of the most efficient, cost-effective table setters in the league.
Jones just doesn't turn the ball over. He operates with remarkable precision and goes out of his way to uplift teammates. While not a prolific scorer, Jones shoots 3s at a high level and beats rim protectors with feather-soft floaters. Given Phoenix's roster construction, he won't be asked to go outside himself offensively. Jones can operate strictly as connective tissue, greasing the wheels on the Suns' offense and orchestrating Mike Budenholzer's playbook.
There's a non-zero chance that Jones starts, although Grayson Allen's size, defense, and shot-making (compared to Jones, at least) is probably more essential to the starting five. Alas, starting games and finishing games are totally different propositions. Jones' ability to control tempo and keep a cool head should land him on the floor in crunch time, a lot.
In terms of sheer value, there hasn't been a better signing this offseason. Jones was legitimately spectacular in his own unique, unspectacular way last season for the Washington Wizards. It's easy to overlook the Wizards, but Jones posted a career high in assists and the all-time best assist-to-turnover ratio while surrounded by Jordan Poole and a bunch of unproven youth. That is no easy feat.
Jones is the sort of needle-moving addition the Suns weren't supposed to be capable of with such a restricted financial outlook. What a huge, huge victory for that front office.