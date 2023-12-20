Phoenix Suns: Ranking the 5 best Christmas Day games in team history
The Phoenix Suns have played some memorable Christmas Day games, often as a featured foil for other Western Conference contenders. Here are their brightest holiday moments.
By Ian Levy
1. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 2009
After missing the playoffs in 2009, the Suns bounced back in the 2009-10 season, eventually making the Western Conference Finals. This Christmas Day game, a monster 124-93 win over the Clippers, helped reannounce them as a contender.
Steve Nash had a relatively quiet 14 points and 8 assists but six other Suns also scored in double-figures, led by 26 points for Amare Stoudemire and 18 points from Jason Richardson and Jared Dudley. Those two and Goran Dragic, were lights-out from deep, hitting 10-of-17 from beyond the arc. The Clippers were led by Rasaul Butler with 22 points and Chris Kaman with 19.
The Suns went 35-17 over the rest of the season and finished with third-best record in the Western Conference. They would eventually lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and it would be 11 more years until they made the playoffs again.